‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Hilariously Recalls Getting Recognized at the Mall

Oh, the struggles of the famous. You can’t go anywhere or get anything done without fans coming up to you for pictures and autographs. But sometimes, as one celebrity notes in a hilarious tweet, the famous have to put in a little extra effort for the fans to realize they are there.

Maybe he was there to do a little Valentine’s Day shopping. Maybe he was doing a little Super Bowl prep – buying some chicken wings or other goodies. Or. maybe he just getting out of the house for the day. Whatever it was, Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak tweeted a little story about a recent visit to the mall, depicting the headaches that fame brings the famous in a comical Monday tweet.

“Interesting weekend at the mall,” Pat Sajak writes in the Twitter post.

Interesting weekend at the mall. I was wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses, minding my own business. Then a loud yell: “Hey, it’s Pat Sajak!” Then lots of pictures and autographs. Had to leave without finishing my shopping. I’m almost sorry I yelled. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) February 14, 2022

“I was wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses, minding my own business,” the Wheel of Fortune host continues in the Monday morning Twitter post.

“Then a loud yell: “Hey, it’s Pat Sajak!”” the Wheel of Fortune host adds. “Then lots of pictures and autographs.”

Pat Sajak adds that all of this attention and commotion led to the Wheel host having to leave the mall before his shopping was done. Then, Sajak reveals what happened to bring the attention onto the game show host, to begin with.

“Had to leave without finishing my shopping,” Sajak laments in the hilarious tweet. “I’m almost sorry I yelled.”

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Brings Some Big Humor To Social Media

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak can certainly bring on some awesome humor in his regular Twitter posts. Even as he’s making observations regarding how Twitter has evolved over the years. Including, Sajak notes, how it has gotten a little more “annoying” over the years. Specifically, the game show host notes, “twice as annoying.”

Earlier this month, the Wheel of Fortune host considered an internet mystery he was beginning to wonder about. This intriguing internet mystery? Why Twitter can be so annoying some days. Then, the Wheel of Fortune host notes, the answer is right in front of us. Well, the answer lies in the Twitter keyboard, really.

“It seemed to me that some Twitter users had become twice as annoying,” Pat Sajak notes in a February 9 Tweet. The game show host then notes he came to his conclusion as to why this is. And, the answer as to why Twitter can seem to be double annoying some days lies in the number of characters each of us is given on the platform.

“Then I remembered that the number of characters allowed had doubled a few years ago,” Pat Sajak quips in the tweet. “Mystery solved.”