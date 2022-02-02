‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Says Everyone’s ‘Skin Has Gotten Ten Times Thinner’

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak is using his Twitter account to make an observation about the human condition – or at least, the condition of our society today.

On Wednesday morning, Sajak held forth about how sensitive everyone has become in our modern age. He did not cite any particular event, but he combined his commentary with points about actual physical changes that humans have undergone.

“Over the last two centuries our average height has increased by several inches, our average body temperature has decreased by about a degree, and our skin has gotten ten times thinner,” Sajak tweeted.

Pat Sajak Says He Spends ‘a Lot of Time in My Basement’

On a recent episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Sajak had to explain himself after he asked actress Tatyana Ali to explain her winning answer to a $5,000 mashup puzzle. The category was “Before & After.” The answer was “Eggs Benedict Cumberbatch.”

“We know eggs benedict. Explain Benedict Cumberbatch for those who [don’t know],” Sajak said, according to Country Living. That seems to have thrown Ali, who thought the answer was obvious. So then Sajak had to fess up.

“I put the onus on her because I didn’t have the answer,” Sajak admitted. “So I pretended like I was just saying ‘Tell us. I, of course, know it, but you tell us.’ And that was a little host trick, if you want to know… My apologies, Mr. Cumberbatch. But I spend a lot of time in my basement. I have no idea what’s going on.”

While Cumberbatch is a British actor, he’s received an Oscar nomination for his role in The Imitation Game. He’s also been nominated for numerous Primetime Emmy Awards and Golden Globe Awards, including a 2022 Golden Globe nod for The Power of the Dog, per IMDb.

Wheel of Fortune Contestant Recently Had the Weirdest Request

Meanwhile, on a recent regular Wheel of Fortune episode, it was the contestant rather than the answer that threw Sajak for a loop. Ilene Knebel became the first $100,000 bonus-round winner of this season last week. Cue the confetti!

But Knebel, who works in Beverly Hills, has three children and volunteers regularly, must not have gotten the memo about it being time to celebrate. Or about the fact that Wheel of Fortune has a staff of people who take care of the set. Her housekeeper instincts just kicked right in, and her first request upon winning the big prize was, “Where’s the broom? I want to clean up.”

So after he’d recovered, Sajak went and got her a broom, telling her to “start sweeping” as the closing credits began. “Go ahead!” Sajak said. “Go for it.”

There’s never a dull moment on the Wheel of Fortune set. Tune in to ABC weeknights at 7:30 p.m. ET to see what throws Sajak off his game next.