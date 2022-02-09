‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Serves Up a ‘Quick Reminder to Conspiracy Theorists’

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak called out conspiracy theorists who criticized the game show for being staged.

“A quick reminder to conspiracy theorists: thanks to the quiz show scandals of the 1950s, fixing a TV game show is a federal crime,” tweeted Sajak. “I really like our players, and I’d like them all to win, but I draw the line at serving prison time.”

A quick reminder to conspiracy theorists: thanks to the quiz show scandals of the 1950s, fixing a TV game show is a federal crime. I really like our players, and I’d like them all to win, but I draw the line at serving prison time. — Pat Sajak (@PatOnWheel) February 9, 2022

A number of fans responded, some of whom agreed with him and others didn’t. One disagreer wrote: “I know it’s time-consuming,, but one day you and Vanna should open up all the envelopes to prove there’s just one $100K/Million. I also sometimes see your card that marks the $100K spot in red, so you know where it is before they even spin!”

“Anyone silly enough to believe in things like that cannot be convinced of anything,” Sajak responded to the above tweet. “It would be a total waste of time. I love how one day we’re “robbing” players of their winnings and then we’re “allowing” them to win. Some folks just have a conspiratorial nature. Best to ignore.”

After Sajak fired back, so did the fans. Say what you will, but the Wheel of Fortune audience is loyal.

“It’s especially weird to me to accuse something like that to the longtime shows (Wheel, J!, Price, etc.),” tweeted a fan. “Most people in the business knew all about the scandals when each of those shows started. There’s no way it would happen.”

This prompted another to add: “Agreed. When I was on a couple years ago, it was evident that multiple steps were taken to avoid even the appearance of cheating. The show runs like a well-oiled machine.”

Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak Roasts Twitter

While Sajak is a frequent tweeter, his opinions on the platform vary. In fact, a number of recent posts denounce the website. Granted, he never ceases to add his trademark sarcasm.

“Over the last two centuries our average height has increased by several inches, our average body temperature has decreased by about a degree, and our skin has gotten ten times thinner,” Sajak first tweeted. Of course, his words aren’t specific, but this is likely a callout to “cancel culture” and the mob mentality that invades the platform.

Sajak took a brief Twitter break, then later explained.“One thing you notice when you put Twitter aside for a while and spend your time in real life, is that those things you thought everyone was talking about almost no one is talking about.”

In typical Sajak fashion, the Wheel of Fortune host mocked fellow tweeters with a jab at their grammar and spelling.

“Its not that I’m a perfectionist, but the common mispellings and grammer mistakes your comitting is starting to where me down and make me loose my mind,” Sajak stated, making sure to sprinkle in a few mistakes of his own.