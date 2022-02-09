‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Says He Was ‘Stunned’ By Second Consecutive $100,000 Winner

Everyone is stunned right now as two Wheel of Fortune contestants won $100,000 on back-to-back nights. Even longtime host, Pat Sajak.

You would think that Pat Sajak has seen it all when it comes to game shows right? After all, he has been the host of Wheel of Fortune for nearly 40 years. But in all that time, the show has never had back-to-back $100,000 winners — until now.

After the episode aired, Pat Sajak sat down with his daughter for an interview. Maggie Sajak also just so happens to be the official Wheel of Fortune Social Media Correspondent. With her father being the host ever since she was born, Maggie has grown up with Wheel of Fortune in her blood. She was shocked as well to see two $100,000 winners.

“I know, we are heading into our 40th season in the fall and we still see things we’ve never saw before on the show.”

Now, a casual Wheel of Fortune viewer might think that Pat Sajak already knows what the prizes are before they’re revealed. But it turns out that he doesn’t ever know what the prize is until he opens up the envelope. With that being said, he is always just as shocked to learn about it as the contestants are.

“Maggie, I was stunned,” he said. “I never thought I’d see that on the show.”

Check out the entire clip with Maggie and her dad down below. She captioned the clip perfectly saying, “So I guess lightning CAN strike twice.”

Could Lightning Strike 3 Times on ‘Wheel of Fortune’?

Okay, Outsiders. There’s no way that a third contestant will win $100,000 in a row on Wheel of Fortune, right? First, it was a contestant by the name of Lisa. And tonight? It was a contestant named Mark. Check out the incredible moment when he won on the official Wheel of Fortune Twitter account.

“Whoa, did that just happen?! A Wheel of Fortune first! A second $100,000 winner in a row! 2 NIGHTS 2 HUGE WINS!”

Whoa, did that just happen?! A Wheel of Fortune first! A second $100,000 winner in a row! 🚨 2 NIGHTS 2 HUGE WINS! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/i5MpUJggXC — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) February 9, 2022

But can it happen again? Is it even possible that three people could win $100,000 on three consecutive nights? The odds have to be slim-to-none or pretty darn close. Even Pat Sajak agrees. His daughter asked him how he would feel if yet another contestant won $100,000 on tomorrow night’s episode.

“You mean three in a row? That would be a bit of a long shot,” Sajak said. “I will say this — we’ve already taped the show and I will say that it was exciting just to be in the position where that was a possibility.”

