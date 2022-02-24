‘Wheel of Fortune’: Maggie Sajak Chats With Show’s Historic $100,000 Winners

Wheel of Fortune’s Maggie Sajak recently hopped on a zoom with the show’s historic $100,000 winners. In the interview, Lisa, Mark, and Bree shared their many reactions.

Earlier today, the official Wheel of Fortune Twitter account posted the interview along with a lengthy caption. In the tweet’s caption, they wrote, “Wonder what it’s like to win $100,000 on Wheel of Fortune? How about what it’s like to be 1 of 3 $100,000 winners IN A ROW? Find out with @MaggieSajak as she chats with Lisa, Mark and Bree about their history-making wins!”

Maggie Sajak Sat Down With the Three $100,000 Winners

The first contestant explained the emotions she felt after she won. “All of the students at my school are constantly asking, ‘Miss Yoko, did you win? How much did you win?’ all of the time. I’m just like, ‘Okay you just have to wait until my show airs.”

Next, Mark chimes in with how the win impacted him. “People are sending me links from like Newsweek and People.”

Finally, the last contestant provided everyone with her thoughts on the $100,000 win. She said, “I didn’t even think that I had the chance at $100,000.”

“Then just to have that experience of Pat opening the envelope, I think I blacked out for a second,” the first contestant revealed. And without hesitation, Sajak mentioned that she thinks her dad, Pat Sajak blacked out a little bit too. “When he opened the envelope, he couldn’t believe it,” Sajak chuckled.

Surely, the historic $100,000 wins are just the beginning. Tune in to the next episode on February 24 to see if anyone can beat this record.

Wheel of Fortune’s Host Hilariously Walks Off Stage After Three Historic Wins

Pat Sajak has been hosting Wheel of Fortune since 1981. Throughout his time on the show, he has seen a lot from the contestants. But the recent historic wins threw Sajak over the edge.

The third bonus round left Sajak incredibly speechless. I mean, he couldn’t believe his eyes when he opened the envelope and saw the third $100,000 win. Wheel of Fortune hasn’t experienced anything like this since it first aired on television. So, Sajak abruptly walked off stage to try and understand the three consecutive wins.

In a recent interview with his daughter, Maggie Sajak, he said he didn’t know how to react at the time. “I’m running out of words to describe my reactions,” he said. “Stunned, surprised, I don’t know. It’s all inadequate.”