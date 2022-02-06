‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak’s Daughter Maggie Stuns in Black & White Photo

“Wheel of Fortune” correspondent Maggie Sajak is stunning fans in her latest Instagram photo. Check it out!

Maggie Sajak is both beautiful and smart. “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak’s daughter is known for her behind-the-scenes interviews on the game show. Her latest Instagram post shows Maggie looking as angelic as ever. Dressed in a pretty sundress, the black-and-white picture shows Maggie’s beauty.

Giving the camera a soft smile, Maggie stuns her followers. “Wheel of Fortune” fans are sharing their reactions in the comments.

“BEAUTIFUL and you looked great on the show tonight ❤️❤️❤️❤️” @pokmantom writes.

“Wow, you are stunning,” another user says.

With over 2,000 likes now, Sajak’s followers are hoping for more posts like this soon. Her inner-beauty shines through!

Her “Wheel of Fortune” Interview With Tori Spelling

Maggie Sajak loves interviewing the Wheel of Fortune contestants every week. Sometimes, she even gets to chat with celebrities after their games on Celebrity Wheel. A few weeks ago, Sajak had the chance to interview Beverly Hills: 90210 star Tori Spelling. Raising $54,300 for her charity, Every Mother Counts, Spelling credits her family game nights to her success on the show.

You seemed a little surprised when you got to the bonus round,” Sajak says at the beginning of the interview. “But you were a great player the entire time,”

“I have five kids so we do a lot of game nights at home,” Spelling replies.

The actress adds that past experiences on game shows left her feeling nervous. Unsure of the type of contestant she would be, she was scared that she would not make it far for her charity of choice.

“I’ve been on game shows before and I never win,” she adds. “So I was really scared.”

To Spelling’s surprise, she wins a whopping $54,300 for Every Mother Counts. The charity gives pregnant women support during the entire 9-month process. She feels connected to the charity being a mother herself.

“It’s really difficult being a pregnant woman. Especially when you don’t have access to the things that you need throughout the pregnancy. Every Mother Counts provides that to pregnant women.”

Growing up watching the show, she is thankful for the opportunity to make a difference. She also says that her kids were excited to see their mom rocking the “Wheel of Fortune” stage.

“I grew up watching the show, So, I love when something from your childhood can apply to raising your kids. Wheel of Fortune is definitely that cross-over,” she adds.

We love that Tori Spelling is raising her kids right. Maybe one day we will see the entire family solving puzzles together on Celebrity Wheel.