‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Jokes He’s ‘Changing His Ways’ To Be a Better Role Model

We all go through those phases where we think we need to change who we are. Earlier today, the Wheel of Fortune host, Pat Sajak cracks a joke with Vanna White about wanting to change his ways.

Earlier today, the official Wheel of Fortune Twitter account shared a video of the host sincerely apologizing for his actions yesterday. He didn’t mean to offend anybody. And if you know Sajak, you know that he’s a person who is rarely ever serious.

Pat Sajak is Incredibly Sorry For His Actions

In the clip, Pat Sajak remarks on setting a bad example for the youth of America last night.

“You were kind enough to bring in tangerines from your own tangerine tree,” Sajak said to White. “First of all, I don’t know if I expressed my gratitude sufficiently. And I threw the rines, as I was peeling it, on the floor.”

Sajak clarified that he picked up the rines eventually. And White confirmed it. Then, he expressed deep concerns for his mistake.

“I shouldn’t have done that,” Sajak apologized. “I’m going to try to be a better role model from now on. I’m changing my ways. No more sarcasm. No more fooling around. I’m just going to…”

Before he could finish speaking, the buzzer went off. I guess we’ll never know what our favorite Wheel of Fortune host was going to say.

“They all sound disappointed,” he added with laughter. “What in the heck was that? We’ll see you tomorrow. Bye!”

You can watch and laugh along with Sajak and White below.

“In the caption of the tweet, they wrote, “You can always turn over a new leaf—or rind (How would you rate that joke, @patsajak?).”

You can always turn over a new leaf—or rind 🍊 (How would you rate that joke, @patsajak?) pic.twitter.com/PAq8A5UFOX — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) February 3, 2022

In addition to the post, Sajak’s followers stuck up for his sarcastic personality. At least some of them did.

For example, one user wrote a touching reply for the host. “I know Pat was just joking around, but I hope he never does stop being sarcastic! Some may not find it funny, but I think he’s hilarious.”

The Wheel of Fortune Host Came Up With a Hilarious Prediction For Groundhogs Day

Firstly, happy groundhogs day everyone! Punxsutawney Phil awoke from his slumber and ready to make his once-a-year prediction. Unfortunately, the groundhog didn’t see his shadow so we’re stuck with six more weeks of winter. However, Pat Sajak has his own opinion on this holiday.

Last night, Sajak shared an interesting prediction for the big day on his Twitter. His tweet said, “Big day tomorrow. Government statistics show Groundhog Day predictions have been accurate over 80% of the time.”

While this fact could be true, some people are still questioning it.