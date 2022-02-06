‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Makes a Realization After ‘Putting Twitter Aside’

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak is known for providing wisdom, among other things, on his social media channels. Recently, he discussed a realization he had after “putting Twitter aside.”

Though many of us are active on social media daily, sometimes it’s good to take a break every once in a while. Sajak’s revelation is regarding that to a degree, but more along the lines of what people online are talking about. According to him, no one is talking about the things we think they’re talking about in real life. He posted his newfound wisdom on Twitter and his followers have a lot to say about it.

One thing you notice when you put Twitter aside for a while and spend your time in real life, is that those things you thought everyone was talking about almost no one is talking about. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) February 6, 2022

“One thing you notice when you put Twitter aside for a while and spend your time in real life, is that those things you thought everyone was talking about almost no one is talking about,” Sajak explained.

Many seem to agree, it seems. “A local talk show host in Atlanta frequently reminds his listeners that Twitter is not the real world. I’m about to believe him,” one user replied. “The other thing is when you come back almost nothing has changed,” someone else sarcastically said.

Some of Pat Sajak’s followers took it quite seriously though. Quite a few of them are still discussing how they get most of their news from social media outlets and they wished more people were talking about hot topics we see online. The remaining users are taking it in stride, laughing about it, and saying how true it seems to be.

Then again, since COVID began, social media channels like Twitter have become the norm for me. But is Twitter real life? Perhaps that’s a conversation Sajak will tackle later on.

Pat Sajak States He is ‘Changing His Ways’ and Will be a Better Role Model

I would say all jokes aside, but when it concerns Pat Sajak, that’s not really an option. In a recent Wheel of Fortune clip, Sajak announces he is “changing his ways” and will become a better role model.

The official Wheel of Fortune Twitter account shared a clip a few days ago with Sajak telling a story about tangerines. Apparently, Vanna White brought in tangerines, which Sajak happily ate. However, things soon took a turn for the worst. “You were kind enough to bring in tangerines from your own tangerine tree,” Sajak said to White. “First of all, I don’t know if I expressed my gratitude sufficiently. And I threw the rines, as I was peeling it, on the floor.”

Luckily, he realized his mistake and vowed to do better from here on out. “I shouldn’t have done that,” Sajak apologized. “I’m going to try to be a better role model from now on. I’m changing my ways. No more sarcasm. No more fooling around. I’m just going to…”

Sadly, the buzzer then interrupted him, so it appears his vow may not be realized. What was he going to say? The world will never know.