‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Watched ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ in a Unique Way

Please never change, Pat Sajak. The longtime Wheel of Fortune host was back it again on social media on Wednesday evening making everyone laugh.

Let us just start by saying that if you don’t already follow the host of Wheel of Fortune on social media, you definitely need to. There is no doubt about it — Pat Sajak is one of the funniest celebrities on the internet and you can find him on either Twitter or Instagram.

Now, if you are a huge Wheel of Fortune fan and you know all about Sajak, then perhaps you already know that he’s a huge fan of The Andy Griffith Show. He loves the adventures of Sheriff Andy Taylor and Deputy Barney Fife and has seen every single episode. But if you saw Sajak’s tweet on Wednesday night, then you probably were starting to think he’s also a fan of the Discovery Channel reality series, Naked and Afraid.

Turns out that’s not the case. In a hilarious turn of events, “naked and afraid” is just the new way he’s watching The Andy Griffith Show.

“Watched Naked and Afraid this past weekend,” Sajak wrote on Twitter. “First time I’ve ever watched The Andy Griffith Show like that. Interesting.”

Watched Naked and Afraid this past weekend. First time I’ve ever watched The Andy Griffith Show like that. Interesting. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) February 24, 2022

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Has Seen Every Episode of ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Over 50 Times

Remember how we mentioned above that Pat Sajak is a big fan of The Andy Griffith Show? And that he has seen literally every episode? Well, that was an understatement, if you can believe it.

Not only has the Wheel of Fortune host seen every episode of the 1960s hit show, he’s seen every episode more than 50 times. Sajak admitted as much last year in a tweet.

“To the best of my knowledge, I’ve hosted ‘Wheel of Fortune’ longer than anyone has hosted any national program in the history of American TV. I’ve also collected a 14-feet-in-diameter ball of aluminum foil. And seen every episode of ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ over 50 times.”

Just to put things into perspective, The Andy Griffith Show aired from 1960 until 1968 and there are more than 249 episodes in total. That means that Sajak has watched more than 12,450 episodes of the show overall. That is most definitely a lot of Andy Griffith.

There’s no telling whether or not the Wheel of Fortune host prefers to watch the black and white episodes or the colorized ones. By the sounds of it, it seems like he doesn’t really have a preference one way or another. He just loves the show in general and is content to watch Mayberry re-runs all day, every day when he isn’t hosting the fan-favorite game show.