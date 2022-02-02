‘Wheel of Fortune’: U.S. Navy Sailor Contestant Pumped After Winning Big Money in Bonus Round

On Tuesday (February 1), one lucky contestant won big money in a bonus round on Wheel of Fortune.

So how did the contestant, a U.S. Navy Sailor, get this lucky? Well, the Wheel of Fortune Twitter account shared a video with the details.

After the show, the Wheel of Fortune Twitter account shared a replay of the contestant solving the bonus round puzzle. Check it out below.

“You’d scream too if you solved this Bonus Round puzzle. @Slotomania has the instant replay for you!”

In the clip, you’ll see the contestant throwing out letters left and right. But who would’ve thought that the bonus round phrase would be, “Packing my clothes?” I know what you’re thinking, anyone could’ve solved this one. Several fans felt the same way.

For example, one Twitter user said in all capital letters, “PACKING MY CLOTHES.” And another Wheel of Fortune fan simply wished him a huge congratulations. “Wow! Great solve! Congratulations!”

Wheel of Fortune’s Host Pat Sajak Wishes People Used Sarcasm More

If you know Pat Sajak, you know that he’s a huge social media addict. Furthermore, fans can catch tweets from him every single day. Most of his tweets stand out from other stars because his witty personality gets people intrigued.

Recently, the Wheel of Fortune host revealed that he wished people used sarcasm more. There are millions of people who take tweets, messages, and even pictures out of proportion. So Sajak expressed how he feels about this on Twitter.

Pat Sajak is not afraid to speak his mind. For example, he tweeted, “I’ve discovered that no matter how outlandishly over-the-top, satirical, sarcastic or ridiculous the tweet, approximately 20% of Twitter users who comment will take it at face value,” Sajak wrote. “Helps explain why there’s so much anger out there.”

By scrolling through the comments, it looks like Sajak’s followers are agreeing with this specific tweet. For example, someone mentioned how some people’s sense of humor has left the station.

“We’ve lost this thing called a sense of irony and humor. Most people don’t get sarcasm as it offends so many people.”

Another fan simply touched on how witty Sajak is and it’s what makes him stand out. “Because people were attacking a previous comment that was definitely a joke,” they said. “Pat is a very witty and funny guy. If you don’t know that then you don’t watch the wheel.”