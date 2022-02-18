‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna Has a Rare Missed Letter During Contestant’s Puzzle Solve

It’s not often that Wheel of Fortune letter-turner Vanna White makes mistakes. Within her nearly forty years co-hosting the game show, White has had a near-flawless record and an always dazzling wardrobe. So, when she makes a mistake as small as walking past a lit-up square on the board, it’s pretty surprising.

During the most recent episode of Wheel of Fortune, the winner named Dianne was busy thinking of her three consonants and one vowel for the Bonus Puzzle. Meanwhile, White was revealing all the free letters, “R S T L N E,” but as she did her sweep, she missed an “L” in the second row.

Her co-host, Pat Sajak, quickly and politely corrected her before she continued any further. White took the mistake in stride, hurrying back over to reveal the letter.

“Lucky she had her brakes realigned and could stop,” Sajak joked.

Thankfully, the missed letter occurred well before the timer would start counting down, so the slip-up didn’t affect Dianne’s performance. In fact, she ended up picking some pretty smart letters.

Contestant Takes Home Extra $39,000

The Wheel of Fortune contestant wasted no time giving her next four letters, “G B M A.”

The category of her puzzle was “Thing” which can be pretty intimidating because of how broad the category can be. But Dianne certainly didn’t seem afraid. Before the timer could reach two seconds, Dianne called out, “An Obvious Example.”

Just to make sure there weren’t any more mistakes, though, Sajak had her repeat the answer as a consistent phrase. Sure enough, Dianne gave the right answer a second time, securing her win. The Wheel of Fortune host then revealed that Dianne would be going home with an additional $39,000, bringing her total to $55,150.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Follows Three Consistent $100,000 Wins

Dianne’s win on Thursday was certainly impressive, but we can’t ignore the three previous Wheel of Fortune winners who have all walked away with over $100,000 thanks to their Bonus Puzzle victories.

In response, Wheel of Fortune media correspondent and daughter of Pat Sajak, Maggie, posted a special announcement on Twitter.

“WOW! So, history was made on @WheelOfFortune tonight…AGAIN!!!” Maggie tweeted.

To emphasize just how special this moment was in Wheel of Fortune history, Sajak decided to interview her father.

WOW! So, history was made on @WheelOfFortune tonight…AGAIN!!!😱🎉💰 Let's see what @PatOnWheel thinks about this pic.twitter.com/fREpJNkbzH — Maggie Sajak (@MaggieSajak) February 10, 2022

“Wow, three in a row,” Maggie told her father in the clip. “That is absolutely amazing.”

“I’m running out of words to describe my reactions,” Sajak said.

“Stunned, surprised, I don’t know,” he continued. “It’s all inadequate.”

Maggie ventured to wonder what the chances would be of having a fourth $100,000 winner the next game.

“That would be virtually impossible,” Pat Sajak stated.

“You mean like…three in a row was virtually impossible?” his daughter pointed out.

“I see what you mean,” Pat Sajak said, laughing.