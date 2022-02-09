‘Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak Hilariously Weighs Becoming a ‘Motivational Speaker’

Game show host Pat Sajak jokes his next career move may lead him to be a motivational speaker. The Wheel of Fortune star has amassed a loyal following over the years. After all, he’s been the host of the long-running game show since 1981. Being on the show for so long, is it time for Sajak to pursue another outlet?

Pat took to Twitter to weigh in on his next move. “I’m weighing an offer to join a motivational speakers bureau, but there’s a lot of paperwork involved,” he wrote on the social media platform. “[I am] not sure I feel like going through the process.”

I’m weighing an offer to join a motivational speakers bureau, but there’s a lot of paperwork involved. I’m not sure I feel like going through the process. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) February 9, 2022

Fans respond to Pat Sajak’s motivational speaker plight

Sajak’s loyal followers were quick to catch on to the TV personality’s sarcasm. It’s hard to tell if the talented talk show host was being serious about becoming a motivational speaker considering he’s already a notable celebrity.

Many spoke out sending encouraging messages in favor of his statement. One user tweeted, “You can do this! You’re smart enough, you’re good enough, and gosh darn it, people like you!”

Another tweeted, “You can do it! You’re strong enough & brave enough! Go make a difference!”

“You can do it! You just have to believe in yourself! (I guess I should apply now too),” one fan joked.

Others that follow Sajak took the time to echo his sentiments regarding filling out time-consuming paperwork.

“I feel motivated to tell you that I agree with you. As paperwork is stupid,” said one user. Another commented saying, “The paperwork process discourages me on so many things.”

Some did catch on to the obvious sarcasm Sajak included in the Tweet saying, “Pat you kill me with your humor!!!”

Wheel of Fortune‘s most iconic game show host

Sajak has made a name for himself as a successful American television personality, former weatherman, and talk show host. Born and raised in Chicago, he got his start in broadcast as a newscaster and announcer at a small radio station. In 1986, Pat Sajak joined the Army and was sent to serve in Vietnam. Similar to the late comedian, Robin Williams starring in the film, Good Morning, Vietnam, Sajak worked at the Armed Forces Radio in Saigon for a year and a half.

Eventually, Sajak ended up in Nashville, Tennesse where he worked as a staff announcer on WSM-TV. A KNBC-TV talent scout from Los Angeles found him leading Sajak to join the station as a weatherman in 1977. Finally, four years later Pat Sajak became the Wheel of Fortune game show host that we all know and love today.

For his work on Wheel of Fortune, Sajak received 19 nominations for the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host, winning three times.