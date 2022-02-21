When Does the ‘Law & Order’ Revival Return?

Fans of the famed NBC show Law & Order have been asking for some time when the revival will hit the air? We have an answer for you.

Before you ask, yes, Sam Waterston will be returning as District Attorney Jack McCoy on the show. But we get more details thanks to an assist from TV Line.

Make sure your TV sets are tuned in to NBC on Thursday night at 8 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Central. Season 21 will make its arrival of Law & Order. The OG show actually will be the lead one for a full night of this franchise. Also on Thursday, SVU and Organized Crime will return to the lineup after being away for the Winter Olympics.

‘Law & Order’ Has A Deep History When It Comes To World of TV

Once these shows get going again, could there be some crossovers happening? Hey, this is Dick Wolf territory so you bet that is a possibility. Remember: Wolf is the creator and executive producer of these shows.

Besides Waterston, others in the cast for Law & Order include Anthony Anderson, Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, and Hugh Dancy. This show has a deep history in the world of TV. Just tune into some cable networks and feast your eyes on a lot of reruns. Fans also will probably be busy over on Reddit with comments and thoughts, too. In fact, they are doing it as you read this story.

By the way, you might think that the show will just stick to procedural show stuff. Dramas have a tendency to simply follow a cookie-cutter system. Well, Waterston has some thoughts about that indeed.

Waterston Lets Viewers Know That Show Will Not Shy Away From Current Issues

He wants the show’s fans and viewers to know that the current political and social climates will influence this new season. Also, there probably will be things that people don’t like at all going down.

“We’re not shying away from any of those [timely] conflicts,” Waterston said in an interview with Variety. “In fact, it’s always been the goal of the show to get people throwing their shoes at the television, and certainly there are issues that are going to infuriate people and frustrate people about how they turned out.”

Just think about some of the show’s cast members that have been there over the years. When people watch the revival show, some will have thoughts of Jerry Orbach, Angie Harmon, Chris Noth, and others on their minds. Still, the familiar “dum-dum” sound will be heard a lot this coming Thursday night. Get ready for more storylines that will bring interested eyes to the show’s revival.