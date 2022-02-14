Which ‘Law & Order’ Actor Starred In The Most Episodes?

Which actor appeared in the most episodes of the original Law & Order?

According to IMDB, with 391 episodes S. Epatha Merkerson owns the prestigious title. She starred in the flagship crime procedural between 1991- 2010 as Lieutenant Anita Van Buren. Her very first time on the show was back in 1991 as a guest star as the character “Mrs. Denise Winters” during the episode entitled “Mushrooms.”

Coming in at second place is Sam Waterston who portrayed D.A. Jack McCoy for 369 episodes.

In an interview with the Today Show, Merkerson shared her belief on the reason why that the Law & Order franchise has spawned so many spinoffs and a legendary run.

“It’s the writing, really,” Merkerson told the outlet. “The scripts were always so incredibly well-written. Also people had an investment, because [the plots] were taken from the headlines. So you already knew the story, but what you watched for was how the twist would happen.”

In a 2009 interview with the Paley Center, Merkerson revealed her favorite part of the role and franchise. The showrunners let her to voice her personal opinion. She actually helped them shape her beloved character. Some of their differing opinions led to arguments but Merkerson loved this because it meant that the creatives cared about the storyline.

“Sometimes, I win. Most times, I lose — but sometimes I win. Really, the point is that I come from a specific background. I’m Black, I’m female and I’m in my 50s. There’s no one who sits at our table who sits from my perspective,” Merkerson said. “When I see my argument on screen, it’s an amazing feeling to know that you’re part of something.”

Real Police Meet ‘Law & Order’ Stars

In a previous interview in 2004 on Late Night with Conan O’Brien, actor Jerry Orbach, who portrayed te fan favorite NYPD Detective Lennie Briscoe on Law & Order, spoke about his admiration for the force. He passed away in 2004 after a fight with cancer but his legacy has lived on, especially during his 12 year run on the series.

O’Brien asked what the actual police officers thought of Law & Order. He also wanted to know why officers loved him so much.

“Real police officers treat you with a lot of respect,” O’Brien told him. “They really do treat you like you’ve been on the force for 12 years. Rather than as an actor who’s played that part.”

“Yea, it’s an amazing thing. They’re very sweet. The New York cops are terrific to me,” he said. Orbach noted that they didn’t care about the celebrity, rather the work that he was doing.

“I love it when they say, ‘Keep making us look good,’” Orbach told the late night host. “So, that’s quite a compliment.”