Which ‘Law & Order’ Star Was The Only Actor to Star in Two Series at Once?

Which Law & Order star was the only person to be a recurring character on two television shows in the franchise at once?

It’s not unusual for characters in the Dick Wolf created universe to cross over onto other series, however, only one actor managed to be actual stars on two of the shows at once. That person is none other than Fred Thompson, who played District Attorney Arthur Branch in the crime franchise. Between March and May of 2005, he played the character on the original Law & Order along with Law & Order: Trial By Jury.

Thompson guest starred on eleven episodes of Law & Order: SVU between Seasons 4 and 7. Additionally, he appeared on Law & Order: Criminal Intent as well as the pilot episode of Conviction.

Variety reported that Thompson was cast in 2002 because Dick Wolf saw a shift in the political winds after 9/11. This “likely made him the first sitting U.S. senator to portray someone other than himself on television.”

Just six years later, he had a new goal that made him leave the franchise. He requested to Wolf that he be let go from his Law & Order contract to run for president. He ended up becoming a candidate during the 2008 presidential primaries. Surprisingly, NBC had to stop airing reruns of his episode at the time. This was because of the equal time rule in the election. Despite the rule, TNT still aired some of his episodes during that time.

Another ‘Law & Order’ First

Thompson has another title in the Law & Order franchise. He is the only person who was in public office at the time of filming. Fred Thompson was a United States Senator from Tennessee from 1994 through 2003. He began filming the series during the end of his second term. He also studied law and graduated as an attorney from Vanderbilt Law School in 1967.

His first episode on the series was in Season 13 entitled “American Jihad.” He exited the show during Season 17 and his final episode was “The Family Hour.” His first major acting roles were in 1990 with “The Hunt for Red October” and “Die Hard 2.”

Aside from his acting, his political career was astounding. He was the former chair of the International Security Advisory Board at the U.S. Department of State. Additionally, he was a member of the U.S. China Economic and Security Review Commission. He also made news when he joined the 1973 minority counsel to help aid the Republic senators during the Senate Watergate Committee.

He passed away in 2015 after battling a recurrence of lymphoma.