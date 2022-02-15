Which ‘One Chicago’ Star Has Appeared in the Most Crossovers?

Dick Wolf’s One Chicago shows are infamous for sharing characters. But which character has had the honor of doing the most crossovers? That would be Detective Antonio Dawson.

For those of you who don’t know, the One Chicago universe includes three series—Chicago PD, Chicago Med, and Chicago Fire. In 2017, it also included a courtroom drama titled Chicago Justice. But sadly, that show only lasted for one season.

During his run on the franchise, Antonio Dawson made 60 crossover appearances. The Chicago PD officer visited his sister, Gabby Dawson, on Fire a total of 47 times. And he also headed to Justice for 13 episodes, which is impressive considering the fact that the series only aired 13 times.

So technically, his actor Jon Seda was a regular on Chicago PD and Chicago Justice at the same time.

Jay Halstead—another PD star—holds the second place title with 46 crossover events. Jay’s brother, Will, is a doctor at Med’s Gaffney Medical Center. And Jay has crossed onto his series to chat 28 times. He’s also starred on the sister show Fire on 18 different occasions, which gives him a total of 46 crossovers.

In third place is Nick Gehlfuss with 37 appearances. 20 of those crossovers happened on Fire and 17 on PD.

At this point, Antonio Dawson has a hefty lead over his contenders. But because he retired from the franchise in 2019, there is a good chance that one of them can catch up.

‘One Chicago’ Shows May Leave Hulu Later This Year

Take the necessary preparations, Outsiders. The One Chicago franchise may be streaming on Hulu for much longer.

Currently, all new Chicago PD, Chicago Fire, and Chicago Med episodes are available on Hulu the day after they premiere on Network television. And for years, fans have relied on the service to catch up on their favorite series.

But as The Wall Street Journal reports, NBCUniversal is working towards finalizing a plan that would move the franchise away from the streaming giant and onto Peacock.

Because NBC owns Peacock, the network wants to drive more subscribers to its service. And what better way to do that than by holding exclusive rights to three of its top-rated shows?

NBC has not announced when it would shift the shows away from Hulu. But because the deal is still developing, everyone has plenty of time to catch them on their current home.

However, if the plan is finalized, the One Chicago universe would likely make the move when the trio makes its fall 2022 debut in or around September.