‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Reboot Casts Jack Harlow in Lead

Reaching critical acclaim and often called a classic 90s movie, White Men Can’t Jump is getting a reboot. If you’re curious about who would star as the lead, wonder no more as Jack Harlow will play Billy Hoyle.

Variety reports Harlow will play the role Woody Harrelson originally did in the original film. The outlet talked about how Harlow showed what he could do in this year’s NBA All-Star Weekend’s Celebrity Game, but his audition helped seal the deal. Additionally, the rapper previously told Variety he desires a long, varied career in entertainment.

“Especially now, I work out of fear,” Harlow said. “I’m terrified to fall off and lose my spot or lose the ground I’ve covered, or not reach the potential that people see. Every time I sit courtside at these games or go to the Met Gala or maybe the Grammys, what’s in my head is ‘I’ve gotta be here next year.’ I don’t want this to be the last time.”

For those who don’t know, White Men Can’t Jump came out in 1992 and was a sports comedy film. Billy Hoyle hustled streetballers who assumed he couldn’t play well because he is white. Though he and Sidney Deane (portrayed by Wesley Snipes) begin at odds with one another after Billy beats him twice, the two team up for a bigger game. As of now, there is no word on who will play alongside Harlow as Deane.

Charles Kidd II, also known as Calmatic, is directing the reboot from a script Kenya Barris and Doug Hall created. Barris is producing the movie through his company, Khalabo Ink Society.

As of now, the release date is unknown, though it seems like we’ll be waiting a few years at least.

Woody Harrelson Said he Regrets Passing on a Classic Role Tom Cruise Portrayed

On the subject of classic 90s movies, though we saw Woody Harrelson in White Men Can’t Jump, we could have seen him in another one.

The movie in question happens to be Jerry Maguire, a role Tom Cruise played to great success. Talking to Esquire in 2019, Harrelson discussed movie parts he was initially unsure about and also discussed regrets. One of his biggest occurred with Jerry Maguire. After hearing about the premise, he thought the movie focusing on an agent wouldn’t do well, to say the least.

“I was offered—what’s the ‘Show me the money’ movie? Jerry Maguire? I was offered Jerry Maguire, and I said to Jim [James L. Brooks, one of the film’s producers], ‘Nobody is going to give a s–t about an agent,'” Harrelson shared.

The joke is on him after all, as it earned $273 million worldwide, as well as being one of the top 20 films of 1996.