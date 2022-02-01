Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes for Comments Made on ‘The View’

On Monday (January 31st), Whoopi Goldberg took to her Twitter account to apologize for the comments she made during the day’s episode of The View.

E! News reports that during the January 31st episode, Goldberg and her fellow co-hosts on The View were discussing the recent decision made by a Tennessee School board to remove a graphic novel about the Holocaust, Maus, from an eighth-grade language arts curriculum. While deep into the conversation, Goldberg made a claim that the Holocaust was “not about race,” but was about “man’s inhumanity to man.”

Following the episode, The View co-host received some major backlash about her comments. By Monday evening, she decided to make a statement about her comments. “On today’s episode, I said the Holocaust is not about race, but about man’s inhumanity to man. I should have said it is about both. As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, ‘The Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people – who they deemed to be an inferior race.”

Speaking about her support for the global Jewish population, The View star wrote, “The Jewish people around the world have and always will have my support and that will never waiver. I’m sorry for the hurt that I have caused.”

The View star also discussed the comments she made earlier in the day during her Monday night appearance on Tonight With Stephen Colbert. “It upset a lot of people which was never, ever, ever, ever my intention. I thought it was a salient discussion because as a black person, I think of race as being something that I can see. People were very angry. And they said, ‘No, no, we are a race.’ And I understand.”

Goldberg went on to add that she understands why people were angry about her comments. “This was my thought process and I’ll work hard not to think that way again.”

Goldberg also addressed her comments on The View’s Tuesday episode. “I said something that I feel as responsibility for not leaving unexamined because my words upset so many people. Which was never my intention. And I understand why now and for that, I am deeply, deeply grateful because the information I got was really helpful and helped me understand some different things.”

While recalling the discussion, The View co-host stated that she said the Holocaust wasn’t about race, but instead about man’s inhumanity to man. “But it is indeed about race. Because [Adolf] Hitler and the Nazis considered Jews to be an inferior race. Now words matter and mine are no exception. I regret my comments, as I said. And I stand corrected. I also stand with the Jewish as they know and y’all know because I’ve always done that.”