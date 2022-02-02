Whoopi Goldberg Suspended From ‘The View’ for Two Weeks: Report

With the heat turned up over her statements on the Holocaust, reports said an apologetic Whoopi Goldberg got a two-week suspension late Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, “The View” host expressed regret over her words, saying that race was not a factor in the mass extermination of the Jewish people during World War II. The Associated Press reported that the actress/host said she was “deeply, deeply grateful” for getting an education on the topic from others.

CNN reporter Oliver Darcy and others learned about Goldberg’s suspension. Variety also issued a report.

BREAKING: Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended from "The View" for two weeks, I'm told. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) February 2, 2022

Darcy clarified his initial Tweet with another from ABC Network president Kim Godwin’s statement.

Godwin said, “While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family, and communities.”

On her show Monday, Whoopi Goldberg said the tragic event was “not about race … it’s about man’s inhumanity to other man.”

The panel addressed a Tennessee school board’s decision to ban a book. “Maus,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic book by author Art Spiegelman, focused on World War II’s Nazi death camps.

The Associated Press said Goldberg’s remarks “highlighted the enduring complexity of some race-related issues. It also addressed “the widespread but strongly contested notion that only people of color can be victims of racism.”

Goldberg tried to apologize in a series of Tweets Monday in light of the criticism.

“My words upset so many people, which was never my intention,” the 66-year-old woman said. “I understand why now, and for that, I am deeply, deeply grateful.”

Goldberg added she got additional “information I got was really helpful and helped me understand some different things.”

Social Media Fallout Hurt Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg’s initial comments drew quick charges from several Jewish groups. Consequently, some came from the Anti-Defamation League and the U.S. Holocaust Museum.

Anti-Defamation League leader Jonathan Greenblatt said the Holocaust was about “the Nazi’s systemic annihilation of the Jewish people — who they deemed to be an inferior race.”

Greenblatt, who appeared on Tuesday’s “View” episode, called the Goldberg’s words “distortion” and “dangerous.” Goldberg emphatically offered an on-air apology during that broadcast.

Additionally, the man added that Nazis “dehumanized them and used their racist propaganda to justify slaughtering 6 million Jews.”

The Associated Press reported that American Jewish leaders welcomed her apology. Also, the chairman of Israel’s national Holocaust memorial invited her for an educational visit.

The show is a 31-time Daytime Emmy Award winner. Futhermore, the show has picked up several awards. Notably, it’s won Outstanding Talk Show, Outstanding Informative Talk Show and Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host categories.

Created in 1997, the New York Times has said it is “the most important political TV show in America.”