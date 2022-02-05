Why Former ‘The View’ Host Meghan McCain ‘Will Not Watch One Minute’ of 2022 Olympics

Meghan McCain sounded off on Instagram Friday about why she would never watch any of the 2022 Winter Olympics from Beijing, China. The former The View co-host panned the event, calling them the genocide games.

“I will not watch one minute of the @Beijing2022,” McCain captioned her post, adding the hashtag, “#GenocideGames.”

To accompany the post, McCain, 37, also shared three images by Chinese artist, badiucao. The artist created the imagery in protest of the host country’s human rights violations. The three images depict various faceless athletes harming other people with different instruments or tools. The art depicts a hockey player, curler, and rifleman, in particular, all shown in the color red.

McCain then elaborated on her views on Twitter as well. “There is no reason to watch a Winter Olympics that is holding up and spreading propaganda for a regime that is committing actual genocide and ethnic cleansing – on top of poisoning the world and killing 6 million people,” McCain tweeted. “Absolute shame on the international community for this.”

Others besides McCain will boycott the Games, as well

In December, the Biden administration announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Games. Therefore, no official US representatives attended the Games this year. Australia, Canada, Japan, the U.K., and others also boycotted, providing similar reasons for withholding their government officials.

Earlier this week, Biden’s Press Secretary Jen Psaki cited “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses” when asked about the administration’s decision. She also implied that Biden wants to send a message of disapproval to the Chinese government.

“U.S. diplomatic or official representation would treat these Games as business as usual in the face of the [People’s Republic of China]’s egregious human rights abuses and atrocities in Xinjiang,” Psaki said. “And we simply can’t do that.”

Boycott efforts are being led by advocacy groups like the Human Rights Watch. In a press release, the HRW and a coalition of similar orgs expressed their desire to spread awareness about the “government abuses” occurring in China.

“It’s not possible for the Olympic Games to be a ‘force for good,’ as the International Olympic Committee claims. The host government is committing grave crimes in violation of international law,” China Director at Human Rights Watch Sophie Richardson said.

Last year, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) changed the official Olympic motto from “Faster, Higher, Stronger” to “Faster, Higher, Stronger — Together.” The small change was meant to reflect a “spirit of unity and solidarity” for the Chinese Games, according to their website.

The IOC does not see a problem with China hosting

IOC President Thomas Bach offered his assessment of the Games back in December. At the time, momentum began to really build in opposition. He downplayed the greater role of the Olympics in modern society. He essentially said that the Games are meant to celebrate performance, not fix internal strifes.

“What is our responsibility and what are our limits?” Bach said. “Our responsibility is to run the Games in accordance with the Olympic Charter. To bring together the athletes from 206 teams and the IOC refugee team under one roof.

“Going beyond this, expecting that Olympic Games can fundamentally change a country, its political system or its laws, is a completely exaggerated expectation,” he also said. “The Olympics cannot solve problems that generations of politicians have not solved.”