Why ‘Joe Vs. Carole’ Star Agreed to the Series

Joe vs. Carole actress Kate McKinnon opened up about what inspired her to take the role of eccentric Carole Baskin.

“I listened to this podcast on Wondery,” McKinnon explained. “I thought, ‘That’s a kooky lady. She’d be fun to play.’ And then, as I did more research, I began to really admire her. I really want people to see that she is a kick-ass businesswoman, a very passionate activist, and is a survivor.”

Carole Baskin, animal rights activist and CEO of Big Cat Rescue, became something of a joke back when the Netflix series Tiger King became popular. Her quirky outfits and perky attitude coupled with her intense rivalry with zookeeper and felon, Joe Exotic. Additionally, a subplot in the series seems to imply she murdered her previous husband. As a result, audiences latched on to the theory that she fed him to the cats at Big Cat Rescue.

Joe vs. Carole is a take on the same story told in the Tiger King docuseries. However, the primary inspiration came from the second season of the Over My Dead Body podcast. This series is more likely to focus directly on the vicious feud between Exotic and Baskin. It stars McKinnon, as well as John Cameron Mitchell as Joe Exotic and Kyle McLachlan as her husband, Howard. Joe vs. Carole will be available to stream on Peacock.

Carole Baskin Reacts to Joe vs. Carole

When the first trailer for the series dropped, Baskin didn’t shy away from sharing her opinion.

“My husband and I look forward to seeing Kate McKinnon and Kyle McLaughlin’s portrayal of us, even though we expect it will be a parody based on the trailer,” Baskin explained. “Both are talented actors and I expect Joe vs Carole will be a lot more entertaining than the situation was in real life.”

However, Baskin raised the concern that Joe vs. Carole missed the point of her work.

“As with Netflix’s Tiger King, Murder, Mayhem and Madness and Wondery’s Joe Exotic, Over My Dead Body and all of the other spinoffs,” said Baskin. “None of these programs created for entertainment value really get at the main issues of big cat and cub abuse and the imminent extinction of big cats due to cub petting, like we do in Discovery+ Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight.”

Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight shows Baskin and Howard in a different light. The series follows the couple as they investigate the shady side of zoo-keeping, including animal abuse and trafficking.

“My fear is that in the next five years, while people are morbidly obsessed the plight of my former husband, Don Lewis, we will have reached the point of no return for the planet by failing to safeguard the world’s most iconic species,” Baskin concluded.