Why Nicolas Cage Dropped His Family Name When He Became an Actor

Legendary actor Nicolas Cage has certainly made a name for himself in the industry during his prolific acting career that has spanned over four decades. The iconic movie star has an extensive resume boasting some of our favorite films of all time. It’s no doubt that Cage’s name has become a household name. However, when Nic Cage first made it onto the big screen, he could have started with some familial help. Born to the Coppola family, Nic Cage had the opportunity to build a career while carrying the legendary surname. A moniker that has become almost synonymous with film. However, the Moonstruck star had different ideas.

We know the Oscar-winning movie star has celebrated a highly successful career in acting. However, we can’t help but wonder…why did he choose to abandon his birth name Nicolas Kim Coppola early in his career? The short answer, he wanted to make it without people in the industry questioning him about his famous uncle, Godfather creator, Francis Ford Coppola.

The Face/Off star, Nic Cage wasn’t pleased with how the Coppola was affecting him early in his career. According to Screen Rant, having a prominent last name had an impact on his relationship with fellow actors and costars. Casting agents even questioned the actor about his famous uncle when he auditioned for roles. For Cage, this recognition came from unearned notoriety. And Cage was uninterested in building a career using the already established family name.

Nicolas Cage Honors His Love Of Comics In His Famous Stage Name

So, early in his career, the National Treasure star chose to distance himself from the name. He did this by taking the stage name for which he is now so well-known – Nicolas Cage. This surname comes from Marvel superhero, Luke Cage. An impressive nod to Cage’s longtime love of comics and superheroes.

Nicolas Cage may have picked up his stage surname very early in his career. However, the actor still has a few credits under his given name. Cage’s first credited acting job came in a 1981 television pilot for a failed series titled Best of Times.

Then, in 1982, Nicolas Cage took on his role in the iconic coming of age comedy, Fast Times of Ridgemont High. The iconic movie star is credited as Nicolas Coppola in both of these projects. However, by the time the actor took on his role as Smokey in Francis Ford Coppola’s adaption of the S.E. Hinton novel Rumble Fish, he had already taken on his now-famous stage name.

Some have suggested Nicolas Cage’s choice to abandon the Coppola name may have led to some bad blood; leading to his uncle’s decision not to cast him in the role of Vincent Corleone in the iconic Godfather franchise. However, the Rumble Fish collaboration certainly suggests that this is simply speculation. Plus, Andy Garcia the actor who eventually took the role as Vincent Corleone secured major accolades for his performance. The actor even scored an Oscar nomination for his role in the film.