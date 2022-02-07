Why ‘Ozark’ Star Julia Garner Was the ‘Absolute Right Choice’ for New Netflix Series

Actress Julia Garner’s tremendous work as Ruth Langmore in the Netflix thriller “Ozark” has her Hollywood star on the rise.

One of the most beloved characters on television, Ruth is a barrel of dynamite ready to blast at any time. The “Ozark” cast is full of big-name stars like Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Charlie Tehan. Despite all the talent around her, it is Julia Garner who is the show’s breakout star. Now, she is cashing in on her “Ozark” success with a number of projects in the works as her career heads skyward. Her latest project, “Becoming Anna,” will premiere on Netflix in a matter of days. She will play con-woman Anna Delvey in the series that will surely be a hit among television watchers.

Garner was looking for a new project after wrapping up the final season of “Ozark” recently. “Inventing Anna” producer and writer Shonda Rhimes tells Entertainment Weekly that Julia Garner was the perfect choice for the role.

Julia has proven time and again her ability to transform into complex and multilayered characters,” she says. “Given the real Anna Delvey has many different sides to her, Julia felt like the absolute right choice.”

“Ozark” fans definitely agree with Rhimes and it is a safe bet that many fans of the thriller will be tuning for Garner’s new show.

Garner became intrigued about Delvey’s story after reading about it in a news article. Delvey conned the New York elite society out of a great deal of money by pretending to be a German-born socialite worth millions. The “Ozark” actress got to work immediately after getting the part.

“There was something inside me that was like, ‘I have to do this,'” she recalls.

“Inventing Anna” will be available for streaming on Netflix this Friday, Feb. 11.

‘Ozark’ Star Julia Garner Talks Becoming Anna in ‘Becoming Anna’

As the show’s title suggests, the Netflix series is bout how Russian Anna Sorokin became German socialite Anna Delvey. Garner dove into the role head-first, even meeting with the real Anna, who currently resides inside a New York prison. Her first chore was taking on Anna’s physical appearance. She isn’t unrecognizable on the show, but viewers will immediately appreciate the work the “Ozark” star has put in.

“Everything’s fake,” she says. “I have the wig, butt padding, like, four cutlets — two on each boob.”

Garner even utilizes false teeth to pull off her Anna look.

“I put them in, and not only did it change the teeth aspect, but it also made my face rounder,” she says. “She (Anna) has much more of a baby doll face.”

The “Ozark” actress also put a ton of work into getting the accent just right.

“The accent was a job on its own because it gives so much away of the character,” she says. “You don’t know where she’s from, you don’t know who she is. She’s a mystery.”