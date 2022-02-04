Wild Story of Mickey Gilley and Honky-Tonk That Inspired ‘Urban Cowboy’ Being Made Into a Series

Mickey Gilley and his famous honky tonk inspired a film. Now, Urban Cowboy is getting a series on Paramount+ for a new generation.

The 1980 John Travolta movie is legendary. It took center stage at Gilley’s Club, a honky tonk famous for being the largest in the world. With a football field-sized venue, the place was popular throughout the 80s until it closed in 1989.

This series is going to detail the popularity and the failures of the honky tonk. Mickey Gilley, who has had a very successful country music career for the last seven decades, and his life have inspired yet another story. It is going to be a limited series. Philip Levens is set to be the showrunner. His previous work includes Syfy miniseries, Ascension and he was a writer on Smallville.

Back in the day, Gilley’s Club could house 6,000 patrons. Almost overnight, once Urban Cowboy premiered, the place was the center of country music culture. It was the largest country (music) club in the world. So, there were always stars in and out of the place.

Willie Nelson, George Jones, Waylon Jennings, Charlie Daniels, George Strait, Fats Domino, Charley Pride, and so many more. They all made an appearance or a few at the club. Mickey Gilley was able to bring in all of the biggest stars. The producers are giving it some big hype, too.

Apparently, the folks behind the project say that it is a mix of Walk the Line and Bohemian Rhapsody. A very interesting and high bar to surpass. Mickey Gilley and his struggles in country music, being a business owner, and in life will be displayed. Sherwood Cryer, his business partner, and local club owner helped Gilley get involved in all sorts of trouble and with all kinds of strange figures.

Mickey Gilley and His Surprising Relatives

There are figures in history that are so strangely connected to other big names, it makes you wonder, how did that happen? Mickey Gilley is one of those people. If his life, music career, and other exploits weren’t enough, he has some famous relatives. And some that were contemporaries, as well.

Not only was he a cousin of and grew up with Jerry Lee Lewis, but he also grew up with Jimmy Swaggart, another cousin. The three of them all rose to fame around the same time and were all born within a year of each other. Gilley was the youngest of the famous trio. It was hard for him to overcome Lewis’ shadow for a long time.

In my opinion, there needs to be more Mickey Gilley content. He has such an interesting life and story. He wasn’t just the owner of the world’s largest honky tonk, but a versatile and talented artist. Apparently, it ran in the family.