Will ‘CSI’ Alum Marg Helgenberger’s New Role Affect Her Chances of Reprising Role on ‘CSI: Vegas’

It’s been announced that Marg Helgenberger will be revisiting her role on OWN’s All Rise. Will this affect her role on CSI: Vegas?

All Rise originally ran for two seasons before it got canceled. On the show, Helgenberger played the role of Supervising Judge Lisa Benner. She had been with the show since it started in 2019. The network announced last September that the show had been picked back up. Now that the show has been renewed for a third season, Marg Helgenberger will once again be playing Judge Benner. “Marg is definitely part of our show, she’s in the first episode. I’m very excited,” said series executive producer and showrunner Dee Harris Lawrence.

Will Marg Helgenberger Be Reprising More Than One of Her Roles?

Helgenberger’s plate will surely be full with the return of the courthouse drama. However, it’s been said that the star might also be returning to the CSI universe to reprise her long-term role as Catherine Willows. With the second season of CSI: Vegas looming before us, will we see Willows on the screen again?

The whole situation seems rather tricky. Amidst all of these role reprisals, other original cast members have announced that they’re leaving the show. Marg Helgenberger‘s return could very well help fill the void left by her castmates. She starred in the first 12 seasons of the original show, so who better to ease the pain of losing characters. Her absence on the show has already been addressed, but there’s always room to bring her back.

We Know For Sure That These ‘CSI: Vegas’ Cast Members Are Leaving

There’s a lot of speculation about what Marg Helgenberger’s future on CSI: Vegas could look like. Will she stay? Will she make a cameo appearance? Her options are unlimited, as long as they don’t interfere with her time on All Rise. The comings and goings of Helgenberger may be a bit of a mystery, but other CSI stars had no issue being upfront about their departure.

Two of the original cast members of CSI are leaving. William Petersen and Jorja Fox are both saying goodbye to the show ahead of the second season of CSI: Vegas. The two stars have intertwined roles. Although CBS hasn’t commented on anyone leaving or coming back to the show, Jorja Fox was vocal online about it. “For me, CSI has always been a love story,” Jorja Fox said in a tweet. “The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times. I personally just can’t split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together.”

In addition to Fox and Petersen leaving, Mel Rodriguez is also leaving. Although a rookie to CSI, Rodriguez co-starred as Chief Medical Examiner Hugo Ramirez.