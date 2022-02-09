Will Smith Performs the Iconic ‘Fresh Prince’ Theme Song in Upcoming Super Bowl Ad

The Super Bowl keeps getting better for the millennials. And for those who appreciate some of the most famous pop-culture icons within the generation. Now, things keep getting better as one ad during the Super Bowl features Will Smith performing the iconic Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song. The throwback performance works as a sort of torch-passing with Smith lending his support to the upcoming reboot of the series which is set to air later this month on Peacock.

The ad is set to air on Super Bowl Sunday and features Will Smith performing the iconic Fresh Prince theme song – with help from fans all over the world. As the commercial begins, the fifty-three-year-old superstar is FaceTiming with a friend. The friend starts to beat-box to the rhythm of the song we have all grown to know so well. Smith, of course, can’t help but join in singing the first verse…”Now, this is a story…”

A Theme Song Recognized All Over the World

Then, the commercial moves to fans singing the Fresh Prince theme song. Featuring singers from all over the globe. The ad gets us all back to the place where the tune is regularly stuck in our heads. The video continues, cutting back to Smith just in time for him to rap one iconic line from the theme song: “I’ll tell you how I became the prince of a town called Bel-Air.”

Then, the commercial passes the symbolic torch as the dramatic reboot of the popular 1990s sitcom is set to premiere later this month. The video cuts to black and then the screen reads “The global phenomenon is back for a new generation.” This is followed by the date the reboot is set to premiere, February 13.

Will Smith Ushers In A New Bel-Air Generation

The new Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot series titled Bel-Air is an entirely different take on the popular Will Smith 1990s classic sitcom. Bel-Air follows Will (Jabari Banks) as he moves into the gated Los Angeles communities. The series also features Adrian Holmes as Smith’s uncle, Phillip Banks; Cassandra Freeman as aunt Vivian; Olly Sholotan as Carton Banks; Coco Jones as Hilary Banks and Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks. The series also features Jimmy Akingbola as the beloved butler, Geoffrey; Jordan L. Jones as Will’s best buddy Jazz; and Simone Joy Jones as Lisa.

The series is inspired by a viral fan video that took the internet by storm a few years ago. The viral film features a creative take to the 90s sitcom; imagining the show as a drama rather than a comedy.

“With this dramatic reimagining, we wanted to create a show that stands on its own while honoring the spirit and innovation of the original series,” says Morgan Cooper. Cooper is the creator of the original video as well as one of Bel-Air’s executive producers, directors, and co-writers.

“Because Bel-Air is a drama, we’re able to really peel back the layers of these characters and themes,” Cooper adds. “In a way that you simply couldn’t do 30 years ago in the half-hour sitcom format.”