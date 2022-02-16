Winter Olympics: Here’s Where Team USA Stands

The 2022 Winter Olympics continue rolling right along with Team USA picking up a number of key victories this week.

Team USA currently sits in third place overall with 17 medals in their Winter Olympics competition. Of these 17 medals, Team USA has won seven gold medals, six silver medals and four bronze medals to this point. In terms of overall medal count, they trail only Norway and the Russian Olympic Committee. Norway has been dominant so far in the Winter Olympics with a staggering 27 medals already claimed. That total includes 12 gold medals, seven silver medals and seven bronze medals. The Russian Olympic Committee currently sits in second place with an impressive 20 medal finishes so far. They have four gold medals, seven silver medals and nine bronze medals. Directly behind Team USA in fourth place is our neighbor to the north, Canada, which has 17 medals, but only two gold medals. Rounding the top five is Austria with 16 medals, including six gold medals.

Team USA will have plenty of opportunities to add to their medal count before the end of the Winter Olympic Games. Today’s (Wednesday) schedule includes Ice Hockey, Freestyle Skiing, Alpine Skiing and the ever-popular event, Curling.

Unfortunately, Team USA’s hockey team lost to the Slovakia Ice Hockey team and has been eliminated. It was a huge upset for the American hockey team to go down this early in the tournament. Many pegged USA hockey as a potential gold medal winner. U.S. hockey coach David Quinn explained what went wrong.

When you’ve got a 5-on-3 and you don’t capitalize on it, you’re giving that other team a lot of hope, and they capitalized,” he says.

Team USA Looks to Finish the Winter Olympics in Winning Fashion

There are still plenty of chances left to claim medals before the 2022 Winter Olympics come to an end. Team USA would love to close the gap between themselves, Norway, and the Russian Olympic Committee.

A great moment for Team USA came earlier today (Wednesday) when American skiers Alex Hall and Nick Goepper took gold and silver in the free-ski slopestyle event.

“It definitely was the best slopestyle run I’ve ever done, mainly because it embodied everything I love about skiing and how I approach skiing, and I didn’t fade away from that to try and maybe get bigger scores,” Hall says after claiming gold. “I just kept it true to myself, and I think that’s the most important part about our sport is just doing it for the love and doing it how you want to do it and not changing that.”

Team USA will look to add more medals to their total with today’s events.