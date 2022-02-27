Wolf Van Halen Provides Update on Next Studio Album

Right now, Wolf Van Halen is currently very busy on the Young Guns U.S. tour. He is traveling the country alongside fellow rock band Dirty Honey.

He is playing his new songs that appear on the Mammoth WVH debut album. In addition to that, fans in the crowds have gotten to listen to a previously unreleased track as well as an Alice In Chains cover as well. So far the co-headlining duo has made stops in cities like Denver and Salt Lake City.

Wolf Van Halen is proving that he is always open to surprises and is ready to epically thrust Mammoth WVH into the spotlight. For starters, his recent Grammy nomination for Best Rock Song is helping him take a step in the right direction. His song “Distance,” which is a tribute to his late father Eddie Van Halen, earned him this nomination.

More Mammoth WVH Songs

Now, Van Halen wants to show he’s got even more original, catchy, and rock-centric songs under his belt. Wolf Van Halen recently appeared on an episode of “Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk” on SiriusXM. He revealed that he is hoping to start working on a follow-up album very, very soon.

“We’ve got a busy year [of touring] ahead of us. I think we’re trying to find some time this year to get back in the studio and do another album. I don’t wanna guarantee anything, but I’d like to get that done as soon as possible,” he said during the interview.

We’re hoping this album won’t take quite as long as the debut project. The album took about five years for Wolf Van Halen to finally piece together. That five years taught him a lot about what it takes to create a really amazing album.

“I was trying to figure out what I was through that whole process. And now that I know what this is, I think I can crunch those five years into a much smaller — a couple of months … I’m very ready to get back in the studio,” he also said.

Wolf Van Halen Hit a Writing Road Block

For Wolf Van Halen, everything seemed to change when he got nominated for a Grammy.

He certainly wasn’t expecting the nomination, but now he feels like he has an extra obligation to provide more music for his fans. During an interview with Spin, Wolf revealed that he suffered from a major writing block during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. This was also the year his father passed away after battling cancer.

The creative rut certainly is justified. That Grammy nomination, however, reminded him just how much this all means to him.

“Honestly, in a really funny way, [inspiration] sort of came back after the Grammy nomination. When I got nominated, I was just like, ‘That’s a huge thing of respect that it’s a rock song and it’s for my songwriting.’ So it gave me a little kick in my step. I’ve actually been writing a bit more and have come up with a couple of ideas,” Wolf said.