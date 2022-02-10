Wolf Van Halen Reveals Song David Lee Roth Didn’t Want Him and Eddie to Sing

Wolf Van Halen opened up about recording alongside his father Eddie and David Lee Roth on A Different Kind Of Truth in 2012.

During the recording of the album, Roth didn’t want Wolf and Eddie to record backing vocals. Rather the frontman wanted to do all vocals himself, a decision Wolf disagreed with. One song in particular, “You And Your Blues,” featured his vocals.

“That was a straight-up new song,” Wolf said. “That was a really fun one. Looking back on it now, it was the more melodic side of pop that you saw in the Hagar era… But with Dave there, I thought it was really fun. I’m really proud of my performance on this song. Near the end, on the fade-out, I do some really cool harmonic stuff on the bass that sounded really fun. It was also one of the few songs I was able to sing on.”

Of course, Wolf is referencing the era of the band in which Roth left the group. He was replaced by Sammy Hagar, before later returning.

“Dave, for the longest time, didn’t let us sing, do the background vocals on the album,” the former Van Halen bassist continued. “I think it was just an opinion — he wanted to do it himself. And I disagreed with that because I think one of the biggest parts of Van Halen is the backing vocals.”

According to Wolf, he and Eddie finally just decided they wanted to do the song their way.

“I think there were a couple of songs we went back in and just said, ‘Fuck it, we’re gonna do this. It’s part of it. He can’t stop us,'” Wolf said. “It was me and Dad in the chorus, and that was really fun. I don’t know if we ever played it live, but we did rehearse it. Man, playing that riff and singing the ‘ahs’ in the chorus is a really tall order. But I really loved it.”

Wolf Van Halen Opens Up About Recording Album

Additionally, Wolf discussed the making of the rest of A Different Kind of Truth. The song that most stood out to him was “Blood and Fire.”

.“Blood and Fire, I think, musically, is one of the best songs Dad ever wrote,” he said. “It was an old idea called Ripley [Eddie’s score for the 1984 film The Wild Life] based on this stereo guitar he had built by a guy, Steve Ripley — three strings were on the left [channel], three strings were on the right, and that was an old demo from 1984. The old demo has the old rototoms that Al used on that, so it was very trippy to hear that era Van Halen in that demo.”

The bassist remains proud of the “impressive” album and grateful for the time with his late father.

“I don’t think people understand how much of an effort it was that we were actually able to record an album,” Wold added. “It took us a while, and we worked really hard on it. [Recording the album] was a fun experience and a fun experiment that I think we were grateful to be able to pull off. It was pretty crazy. I’m proud of what I put into it and what we were able to achieve.”