Wolfgang Van Halen Calls Grammy Nomination ‘Unbelievable’

Wolfgang Van Halen recently officially embarked on his own solo career. He released his first Mammoth WVH album in June 2021.

Prior to his solo artist mission, Wolfgang Van Halen was a bassist for Van Halen alongside his late father, Eddie Van Halen. The group disbanded following his father’s death and Wolfgang finally decided to take a personal direction with his music. His first album has gotten raving reviews from critics.

The best part of it all has been the fact that his song “Distance” could potentially win him a Grammy Award. This is the song that he wrote about his father. The music video even features incredibly nostalgic home videos of the father-son duo.

Van Halen recently appeared on 95.5 KLOS “New & Approved” radio show. He was asked about how he felt after learning he was up for a Grammy. He tried to put the feeling into words.

“That was a pretty crazy morning. Gosh, it’s just something I never could have expected from this in any way at all. I write and do all this music just kind of ’cause it’s what makes me happy, and to see that it resonated enough with people and to have it be nominated for a Grammy is just kind of unbelievable,” he said, according to Blabbermouth.

Wolfgang Van Halen is up for best rock song at the 2022 Grammy awards. He will go against other all-star performers like Weezer, Foo Fighters, Paul McCartney, and Kings of Leon. It’s especially emotional since the song is a tribute.

It’s also special because his father was also nominated for his first Grammy when he was also 30. He received the nomination in 1985 with “Jump.” He lost to Prince and the Revolution’s “Purple Rain.”

Wolfgang Van Halen Shares ‘Distance’ with Dad

Sadly, Eddie Van Halen isn’t around to see his son receive his first Grammy nomination. Luckily, however, he did get to hear the song before he passed away from cancer on October 6, 2020.

Also, Wolf had been working on the song for a very long time before it was finally released. According to Variety, he first played the song for his dad in the back of the bus during the 2015 Van Halen tour.

“He cried when he first heard it. It was a really special moment that I’ll never forget,” Van Halen said. Wolf started to write the song during a particularly bad bout of his father’s critical sickness. At the time, all he could think about was how important his father and his mother, Valerie Bertinelli, were to him.

“He did bounce back for a little bit, it was one of those dark periods, and the song was based on those feelings of what it would be like without someone as important in my life as my father or mother. That was my headspace at the time,” Wolfgang Van Halen said.

The song helped him channel his grief into something tangible and real. Now, all those emotions and that love are up for a Grammy.