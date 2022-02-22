Woody Harrelson Regrets Passing On This Tom Cruise Classic

Woody Harrelson has passed on movies over the years, but the actor regrets passing on one film that became a Tom Cruise classic.

The 60-year-old Harrelson passed on starring with “Bridget Jones’s Diary” actress Renée Zellweger in “Jerry Maguire.”

Looper reported on Harrelson’s regret.

Woody Harrelson Can’t Shake His 1996 Decision

Director Cameron Crowe had Harrelson in his sights 26 years ago.

The actor was a hot commodity, coming off his “Natural Born Killers” role. In the 1994 Oliver Stone film, Harrelson got cast because the director said: “he had the look of violence in his eyes.”

After the successful move, Harrelson looked for something else. He got offered the “Maguire” role but passed on it, telling producer James L. Brooks he had concerns about the movie.

Harrelson told Brooks that “‘Nobody is going to give a s–t about an agent.'”

Cruise picked it up, and the film made $273 million at the box office. It was also one of the top 20 films of that year. Cruise got Oscar nominations for Best Film and Best Actor for Tom Cruise.

Actor Passed On Other Big Movies, But Got Second Chance

According to Cinemablend, Harrelson passed on “Hunger Games” too. But fortunately, he changed his mind.

Harrelson said he passed on the movie twice, thinking it wouldn’t be big and that the part for him wasn’t good.

“I was wrong. It was a terrific part, and it was a terrific thing, but thank God [director] Gary Ross called me,” Harrelson said.

The “Cheers” alum said executive Alli Shearmur also had a hand in bringing him into the movie. He said he turned down the Han Solo standalone movie twice as well, but Shearmur “wouldn’t take no for an answer.”

Harrelson Found Success With Another Movie That Year

So, the actor passed on “Jerry Maguire” but picked up “People vs. Larry Flynt” instead. Both movies came out in December of that year.

Harrelson played the late Penthouse magazine founder Larry Flynt, and some say it is his best movie. He was nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role that year. But Harrelson’s gone on to play in some other big films. The actor has “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “Hunger Games,” and other popular movies on his resume.

According to IMDb, actor Bill Murray would have played Larry Flynt, but director Milos Forman said the actor never returned his phone calls. So

Harrelson got the famous role.

As for Flynt, the movie website said he wanted to go with another famous star, “Wall Street” actor Michael Douglas.

But, the film didn’t have the same financial success that Cruise’s movie did. “The People vs. Larry Flynt” only made $43 million off a $35 million budget.