‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Joins Morgan Freeman for New Project ‘The Minute You Wake Up Dead’

Star of “Yellowstone,” Cole Hauser, is joining up with legendary actor Morgan Freeman. The two are teaming up for a new project entitled “The Minute You Wake Up Dead,” according to Deadline. Filming for the new film is already happening down in Mississippi. Also, the project will also star another household name in Jaimie Alexander from “Thor.” Milestone Studios is reportedly producing the film.

The Plot of The Film

Hauser will play the co-lead of the film set in Mississippi along with Alexander, where the two actors are neighbors. Cole Hauser’s role will be that of an insurance man. He gets involved in a dangerous scam with Alexander over the course of the film. Things reportedly escalate quickly. As more and more folks in the southern town find out about what Hauser and Alexander are cooking up. They want in. This leads to more problems for Hauser and Alexander. There are “multiple murders” that take place as the scam gets out of hand.

Legendary actor Morgan Freeman enters the fold as the longtime town sheriff. He is a by-the-book lawman. However, he may get more than he bargained for with Hauser and Alexander. He works to figure out what the two are up to and what to make of the mystery surrounding the scam and the bodies.

Cole Hauser Joins New Project

In a joint statement to Deadline, Milestone’s Dawn Bursteen and Alan B. Bursteen told the publication, “We couldn’t be more excited to have such a stellar cast with unique talents on board. Morgan Freeman is one of the most acclaimed and respected actors globally, paired with the terrifically versatile and talented Cole Hauser and the wonderfully gifted actress Jaimie Alexander is an extraordinary and ideal cast for the film. In addition, we are thrilled to be working with visionary director Michael Mailer and veteran producer, Andrew Stevens on this clever suspense thriller.”

Cole Hauser’s Big Milestone

Hauser has become a big-time fixture on “Yellowstone” over the years now. His character quickly became a fan favorite for so many folks. Part of that stems from who he is as a character on the show. He is the Dutton family, well, “enforcer”. He has an extremely tough job for the family, but it’s one that he is quite good at. It’s also one that fans love seeing him work as.

Because of his growing fame. It should be no surprise that his Instagram account amassed 1 million followers recently. He wrote for the announcement, “Thank you for all the support on social media to get to 1Mill!” he writes in the post. “Let’s go for 2!! “Never let success get to your head, and never let failure get to your heart.” Much love to all of ya.”

You can watch “Yellowstone” on Paramount Plus.