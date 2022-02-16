Zoe Saldaña To Headline New Taylor Sheridan Drama, ‘Lioness’

Between Yellowstone, 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, and now 6666 and 1932, to say Taylor Sheridan has his hands full would be an understatement. But it seems Paramount+ just can’t get enough of the award-winning director, and Sheridan will soon be adding Lioness to his ever-growing list of hit shows.

With Zoe Saldaña as the leading actress, Lioness will follow a slightly different storyline than those of Sheridan’s western line-up. Rather than husky ranch hands, Lioness is all about espionage. The show “is based on a real-life CIA program and follows a Marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist to bring the organization down from within.”

Zoe Saldaña will be playing the role of Joe, “a strong-willed, hard-nosed, station chief of the CIA’s Lioness program, tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives working to assassinate the world’s most dangerous terrorists.”

Though we have precious few details about the upcoming show, it couldn’t sound more interesting. Sadly, we won’t be able to enjoy Taylor Sheridan’s latest drama for some time. The production of Lioness will begin in June of this year. This means we likely can’t expect the premiere until 2023 at the earliest.

Another Taylor Sheridan Drama in the Works

Along with Lioness, Taylor Sheridan is preparing to unveil two new Yellowstone spin-offs, 6666 and 1932. The first, 6666, takes place in the real-life 6666 Ranch. This 266,000-acre property was purchased by Sheridan in late 2020.

Steeped in history, the ranch encompasses an entire county. Four Sixes Ranch “is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world”. It’s where world-class cowboys are made.

Sheridan is, of course, dedicated to preserving the spirit of the ranch, and told the Texas Spur, “The legacy of the 6666 Ranch and Miss Marion [the former owner]’s vision for the ranch are vital not only to the ranch itself but the rich heritage of ranching in Texas.”

The next Yellowstone spin-off, 1932, will follow a past generation of the Dutton family. As it takes place in the 1930s, the Duttons will navigate the trials of the Great Depression, Prohibition, and western expansion.

Chief programming officer for Paramount+, Tanya Giles, recently spoke about the success of the first Yellowstone spin-off, 1883, and how it opened doors for further exploration of the Dutton family legacy.

“The incredible storytelling and stellar performances behind 1883 have fueled phenomenal new records for Paramount+. Promoting the series on the Paramount Network during their latest record-breaking season of Yellowstone further enabled us to introduce Sheridan’s loyal audience to this fantastic new series. We look forward to bringing fans even more of the Duttons’ origin story.”

And, as if all that Yellowstone content wasn’t enough, Taylor Sheridan will be creating yet another drama alongside Lioness. The upcoming show, entitled Land Man, will star Billy Bob Thornton. Land Man will enter the production phase in 2023.