Escaped Alabama Inmate Casey White, Former Jail Official Vicky White Captured in Indiana

After a search that spanned multiple states, law enforcement has taken Casey and Vicky White into custody, the inmate and former jail worker. That news broke today. The two were fugitives at large ever since leaving Alabama in a jailbreak. The two were assumed to be armed and dangerous.

Casey and Vicky White Caught

The two were leading investigators on a nationwide manhunt after escaping an Alabama correctional facility on April 29

Vicky White, a former jailer, took Casey White, awaiting trial for capital murder, all the way into Indiana before being caught

A 2006 Ford F-150 pickup was found at an Evansville, Indiana car wash and surveillance video led police to the runaway duo

Casey was taken into custody while Vicky White was taken to a hospital for treatment

U.S. Marshals were able to locate the 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck that the two fugitives escaped in. There was a belief that they were heading north and that’s exactly what happened. In Evansville, IN, the truck was spotted at a car wash. Soon, surveillance footage helped track the Whites down. After their truck flipped, Marshals arrested the couple. Vicky was taken to the hospital for treatment with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Casey and Vicky White have no relation to one another and just share a last name.

Once officials found the truck and the wanted fugitives, they were in a chase. During that chase, the 38-year-old inmate drove and wrecked the truck. Following that moment, the 56-year-old former jailer, according to U.S. Marshal Marty Keely, shot herself. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. There were no shots fired from officers.

While speaking to AL.com, Keely said, “We got a dangerous man off the street today. He is never going to see the light of day again.”

“This has ended a very long and stressful and challenging week and a half,” Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton explained. “It ended the way we knew it would – with them in custody.”

Casey and Vicky White Taken into Custody

Casey and Vicky White went on the run on April 29. It was the last day for the jailer and the two had apparently made detailed plans for the escape. On her last day, Vicky took Casey out of the jail for a mental evaluation that was never meant to happen. She then drove to a newly purchased 2007 Ford Edge in her patrol car and the two took off.

The former jailer also sold her home and took the money, far below cash value, with her. That cash was used to buy an AR-15 as well as a shotgun which they brought with them. In Tennessee, the couple stole the black F-150 and continued their escape up into Indiana.

There were rewards of $10,000 for information leading to Casey’s arrest and $5,000 for information about Vicky. There has been no word on her condition in the hospital.