Facebook, Instagram to Reinstate Donald Trump’s Accounts

The owner of Meta is planning to reinstate the Facebook and Instagram accounts of Donald Trump. This takes place more than two years after Trump’s accounts were suspended from both social media platforms.

He will “in the coming weeks” regain access to his accounts that collectively had hundreds of millions of followers, Meta said. His Twitter account is back online as of November. It had barred him since January 2021. It gives the former president more of a megaphone as he campaigns for the White House in 2024, the New York Times reports. Trump’s account on Facebook did have the most followers on the platform at one time.

Meta Originally Suspended Donald Trump On Jan. 7, 2021

Meta suspended Trump from its platforms on Jan. 7, 2021. It was the day after hundreds of people stormed the Capitol in his name, saying his posts ran the risk of inciting more violence. His YouTube and Twitter accounts were taken down.

But Meta, which critics have accused of censoring Donald Trump and other conservative voices, said on Wednesday it had decided to reverse the bans. Why? Because it determined that the risk to public safety had “sufficiently receded” since January 2021.

“The public should be able to hear what their politicians are saying — the good, the bad, and the ugly — so that they can make informed choices at the ballot box,” said Nick Clegg, Meta’s president of global affairs. “But that does not mean there are no limits to what people can say on our platform. When there is a clear risk of real-world harm — a deliberately high bar for Meta to intervene in public discourse — we act.”

Trump Responded To Meta News With Post On Truth Social

Meanwhile, on a post on the right-wing social network Truth Social, Donald Trump said a “deplatforming” should “never again happen to a sitting President, or anybody else who is not deserving retribution!”

Meta has been at the center of a debate over free speech online. For instance, who should have the power to decide what can be posted or removed? The banning of Trump’s accounts was a stark demonstration of the clout of social media platforms. Also, whether they have too much control and influence over public discourse online.

It is unclear whether Donald Trump will again become active on Facebook and Instagram. He said in November that he was seeking the White House again in 2024. He started Truth Social, in which he has a financial stake. Trump is obligated to make his posts available exclusively for six hours before he can share them on other sites, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.