Fallen Omaha Soldier Honored With Street Named After Her

The city of Omaha, Nebraska, named a street after local fallen soldier Sgt. Lillian Clamens this week. Clamens lost her life in 2007 after spending nearly two decades in service.

The sergeant signed with the U.S. Army Reserve after graduating high school. And went on to serve as an administrative specialist for 17 years.

The city renamed her childhood street Caldwell Street to “Lillian Clamens (Collins) St.” with the help of her family and the Douglas County Commissioners.

“She had a desire to serve others. She wanted to help others. And she loved her community. She loved her country, and she wanted to travel the world,” Clamens’ cousin, Terry McGhee Sanders said.

Clamens died while on her last tour of duty when she used her body to shield a fellow soldier during a mortar attack in Iraq. She was 35. The street naming was both her family’s and community’s way of honoring her ultimate sacrifice.

“To have the street that we were all raised on, that we roller-skated on, bicycled, big wheels, everything, this is just going to be a beautiful moment for our family.” said her cousin Karen Wells.

“For legacy purposes, from now on, when you go past that street, you’ll remember Lillian,” said another cousin Sherman Wells. “And you’ll remember her story. We definitely want to make sure that Nebraska remembers that they gave birth to a hero.”

Veteran Honors Fallen Soldiers with Hand-Painted Portraits

A war veteran named Brendan Aronson has made it his goal to pay tribute to thousands of fallen soldiers through a unique charity named Paint Your Heroes.

Aronson co-founded Paintru, a company that commissions artists to turn photos into hand-painted portraits. And with the help of a group called Steel Hears, he plans on giving a portrait to the families of every U.S. service academy graduate who has been killed in action since 9/11.

“The veteran community is a really close one,” Aronson told CBS News. “Paintru is comprised mostly of Naval Academy graduates, while Steel Hearts is comprised mostly of West Point graduates… it’s been nice getting to know our rivals to the north.”

The former soldier noted that COVID and the Afghanistan withdrawal made him and his partners “want to do something big.” And though the goal is time-consuming, it’s worth every second.

By the end of 2021, the charity had sent out 50 paintings. And once the team has gained more ground, it plans on extending the efforts to include portraits for every fallen service member, 9/11 first responder, and health care worker who died from COVID-19.

“To paint that many people is a multi-million dollar endeavor,” Aronson admitted. “…We’re a very small organization, but you have to dream big.”