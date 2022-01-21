FBI to Give ‘Final Statement’ on Gabby Petito Case

The situation surrounding the Gabby Petito case has been unclear for quite some time. Now, the FBI is ready to give a “final statement.”

With Petito’s family prepared to meet with the bureau, the agency is apparently ready to settle things in the case. Of course, it was back on October 20 when Brian Laundrie‘s body was found in a park nearby his home. He was known to frequent the park. He had a notebook as well as other possessions on him at the time.

As for Gabby Petito, the young woman was found strangled to death in Wyoming. She had been traveling with Laundrie across the country. The search for Petito sparked nationwide interest, internet sleuths, and more.

“Today,” the FBI Denver spokesperson said. “the family of Gabrielle Petito met with the FBI at the Tampa Field Office. We will be issuing a final statement shortly as our investigation will be coming to a close in the near future.”

According to Steve Bertolino, the attorney for Brian Laundrie’s family was unsure what would come of the meeting between the FBI and the Petitos. However, according to him, he and Rick Stafford, the Petito family attorney are in contact. They have, “been working together to come to an agreement on the distribution of property to be released from law enforcement.”

So, it seems that there will be some kind of conclusion with the case. During the late summer and early fall of 2021, the Petito/Laundrie story took over headlines and social media across the country. One of the big items of contention is the notebook that Laundrie had with him when he committed suicide.

As of right now, it is unclear if his family or the family of Gabby Petito will receive the notebook.

Gabby Petito Family Agrees on ‘Distribution of Property’

So, the distribution of property has been decided. But, there is no word on when or if the public will know that information. Perhaps the FBI will let it be known in their final statement for the Gabby Petito case. However, the respective attorneys have come to a written agreement on the items.

The family met up with federal law enforcement in Florida. North Port Police, the local response to the Brian Laundrie search, offered a statement. Josh Taylor, a spokesperson said they were aware of the meeting between the family and officials.

“We knew they would be meeting after the first of the year. I would think we would be briefed if, in fact, something was wrapping up.”

The Gabby Petito case is going to be wrapped up soon. Hopefully, the families involved are able to move on with their lives after this unspeakable tragedy.