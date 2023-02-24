The Food and Drug Administration has proposed regulatory legislation to allow non-dairy companies continued access to the word “milk” in marketing campaigns.

Drinks made from soy, almonds, oats, and other non-dairy products have routed the traditional milk industry in recent years. The decline in milk consumption became obvious in the 1970s — now the average American drinks half the amount of milk annually almost 50 years later.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that dairy consumption hit an all-time low in 2021 at about 16 gallons per person. That’s down from roughly 30 gallons per year per person in 1975, when officials began tracking the numbers.

Dairy farmers have long opposed the inclusion of the word “milk” in brand names and slogans of non-dairy products. The word implies a similarity between real milk, which comes from a mammal, and the velvety runoff of compressed plant material. The inability to use the word “milk” would probably hurt sales tremendously, as the alternative companies would have to concoct some other less-appealing word to describe their product. That fact in and of itself is ironic, given the gradual decline in milk popularity over the decades: why emulate something that people do not care for?

Traditional milk sales continue declining, but people still want dairy products

The answer to that question is multifaceted requires a deep-dive into both the medical and environmentalist worlds. Maybe even a dash of marketing, too. After all, most plant-based product companies really only began operation in the 1980s or 1990s, and shot to stardom in the past decade or so.

Now the largest seller of oat milk in the world, Oatly was founded in Sweden in the early 1990s. Oatley’s rise in popularity directly contributed the bankruptcy of one of America’s largest factory farming operations. “Despite our best efforts to make our business more agile and cost friendly, we continue to deal with a tough operating environment marked by drops in consumer milk consumption,” said Eric Beringause, CEO of dairy giant Dean Foods.

Another interesting facet of the conversation revolves around dairy consumption, in general. While liquid milk consumption declines, Americans have never eaten more dairy (cheese, yogurt, etc.). Cheese sales, especially, continue to hit records annually.

Economists also speculate that most of the world perceives milk as a child’s drink. And as populations continue growing thanks to longer lifespans, the data becomes top-heavy: a non milk-drinker continues weighing down the data until he or she dies.

Some dairy farmers have even switched over operation in order to accommodate the new consumers’ tastes. New York’s Newhurst Dairy turning their backs on cow’s milk in 2016 after 92 years in the business to produce plant-based drinks.

Regardless of your opinion, marketing decisions like the FDA’s announcement highly impacts many people and many industries.