Federal Tax Bracket: Here’s How Much You Expect to Pay in 2022

There have been new changes for the 2022 federal tax brackets. Read on to see if how much you’ll pay has changed.

These adjustments have been made due to how inflation has been rising. In fact, data shows that consumer prices have climbed to a four-decade high.

Before we get into the individual tax brackets themselves, there are some overall changes that the IRS has made.

For one thing, the standard deduction (the amount that tax isn’t paid on) for couples will rise to $25,900 in 2022. That’s up $800 from this year. For single filers, that standard deduction amount climbs from $12,550 to $12,950.

2022 Federal Tax Brackets

For 2022, the IRS has revealed seven federal tax brackets. Compared to last year, these tax brackets have a few changes. We’ll list out what those brackets look like for 2022, and then we’ll see how they differ from 2021 brackets.

Here’s what taxes will look like for single individuals:

10% – on earnings $0-$10,275

12% – on earnings $10,276-$41,775

22% – on earnings $41,776- $89,075

24% – on earnings $89,076 -$170,050

32% – on earnings $170,051-$215,950

35% – on earnings $215,951-$539,900

37% – on earnings over $539,900

Here’s what taxes will look like for those that are married and filing jointly:

10% – on earnings $0-$20,550

12% – on earnings $20,551-$83,550

22% – on earnings $83,551-$178,150

24% – on earnings $178,151-$340,100

32% – on earnings $340,101-$431,900

37% – on earnings over $647,850

Now that we’ve got the 2022 federal tax brackets laid out, let’s look at how those compare with 2021’s rates. Above all, it looks like every single bracket has increased in income levels.

Tax Brackets For 2021

Here’s what taxes have looked like for single individuals:

10% – up to $9,950

12% – $9,951 to $40,525

22% – $40,526 to $86,375

24% – $86,376 to $164,925

32% – $164,926 to $209,425

35% – $209,426 to $523,600

37% – $523,601 or more

And here’s what taxes have looked like for those that are married and filing jointly, according to The Sun:

10% – Up to $19,900

12% – $19,901 to $81,050

22% – $81,051 to $172,750

24% – $172,751 to $329,850

32% – $329,851 to $418,850

35% – $418,851 to $628,300

37% – $628,301 or more

This Year’s Average Tax Return

To sum up, let’s look at how much the average American can expect to get back this year. The average refund amount is $3,536 for all tax returns that were processed through February 18. So far, about 25 million Americans have filed their taxes. Over the next month or so, we can expect many more taxpayers to submit their forms.

So far, the IRS has sent out about $72.8 billion in tax refunds via direct deposit.

Tax season is a little different this year, for a variety of reasons. Firstly, tax season will be extended through April 18, due to a national holiday. On top of that, many can expect their refunds to be delayed due to IRS issues. There’s more work to do, but fewer workers to do it.

With this in mind, make sure you file soon if you haven’t already. Of course, the sooner you file, the sooner you’ll get your refund.