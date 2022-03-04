Federal Tax Bracket: Here’s How Much You Expect to Pay in 2022

There have been new changes for the 2022 federal tax brackets. Read on to see if how much you’ll pay has changed.
These adjustments have been made due to how inflation has been rising. In fact, data shows that consumer prices have climbed to a four-decade high.
Before we get into the individual tax brackets themselves, there are some overall changes that the IRS has made.
For one thing, the standard deduction (the amount that tax isn’t paid on) for couples will rise to $25,900 in 2022. That’s up $800 from this year. For single filers, that standard deduction amount climbs from $12,550 to $12,950.
2022 Federal Tax Brackets
For 2022, the IRS has revealed seven federal tax brackets. Compared to last year, these tax brackets have a few changes. We’ll list out what those brackets look like for 2022, and then we’ll see how they differ from 2021 brackets.
Here’s what taxes will look like for single individuals:
- 10% – on earnings $0-$10,275
- 12% – on earnings $10,276-$41,775
- 22% – on earnings $41,776- $89,075
- 24% – on earnings $89,076 -$170,050
- 32% – on earnings $170,051-$215,950
- 35% – on earnings $215,951-$539,900
- 37% – on earnings over $539,900
Here’s what taxes will look like for those that are married and filing jointly:
- 10% – on earnings $0-$20,550
- 12% – on earnings $20,551-$83,550
- 22% – on earnings $83,551-$178,150
- 24% – on earnings $178,151-$340,100
- 32% – on earnings $340,101-$431,900
- 37% – on earnings over $647,850
Now that we’ve got the 2022 federal tax brackets laid out, let’s look at how those compare with 2021’s rates. Above all, it looks like every single bracket has increased in income levels.
Tax Brackets For 2021
Here’s what taxes have looked like for single individuals:
- 10% – up to $9,950
- 12% – $9,951 to $40,525
- 22% – $40,526 to $86,375
- 24% – $86,376 to $164,925
- 32% – $164,926 to $209,425
- 35% – $209,426 to $523,600
- 37% – $523,601 or more
And here’s what taxes have looked like for those that are married and filing jointly, according to The Sun:
- 10% – Up to $19,900
- 12% – $19,901 to $81,050
- 22% – $81,051 to $172,750
- 24% – $172,751 to $329,850
- 32% – $329,851 to $418,850
- 35% – $418,851 to $628,300
- 37% – $628,301 or more
This Year’s Average Tax Return
To sum up, let’s look at how much the average American can expect to get back this year. The average refund amount is $3,536 for all tax returns that were processed through February 18. So far, about 25 million Americans have filed their taxes. Over the next month or so, we can expect many more taxpayers to submit their forms.
So far, the IRS has sent out about $72.8 billion in tax refunds via direct deposit.
Tax season is a little different this year, for a variety of reasons. Firstly, tax season will be extended through April 18, due to a national holiday. On top of that, many can expect their refunds to be delayed due to IRS issues. There’s more work to do, but fewer workers to do it.
With this in mind, make sure you file soon if you haven’t already. Of course, the sooner you file, the sooner you’ll get your refund.