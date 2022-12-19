Ferrari Splits in Half in Deadly California Crash

A horrifying car crash in southern California killed one person and split a Ferrari in half on Friday, December 16.

Orange County authorities reported that the accident took place in the Silverado area along Santiago Canyon Road and Limestone Canyon around 3:45 pm. Three cars were involved, and the driver of the Ferrari was pronounced dead at the scene.

A horrific 3-car wreck leaves one person dead and a Ferrari split in half. https://t.co/1GLB9bJEPo — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) December 17, 2022

The Orange County Fire Authority told Fox News that first responders treated three adults at the scene. One of the victims needed to be airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Officers Believe the Ferrari Was Traveling at High Speeds and Couldn’t Handle the Road’s Curves

Footage from the outlet showed that the Ferrari completely broke in two as a result of the collision, and parts of the car scattered along the highway.

Public Information Officer Anselmo Templado with the California Highway Patrol confirmed that Robert Nicoletti, the driver of the Ferrari, was ejected from his car because of the force of the impact. The resulting injuries were fatal.

The crash is still under investigation, but authorities believe that speed was a factor. Officer Templado shared that Nicoletti was likely driving so fast that he couldn’t handle the curves in the roadway. Because of that, he collided with a Toyota SUV and a Mazda sedan. Alcohol is not suspected as a factor.

Originally, outlets reported that the other drivers went to the hospital in critical condition. But later reports shared that they only suffered from minor injuries.

Freezing Fog Causes 30-Car Pile-Up in Washington State

Another accident making headlines involved 30 vehicles in Washington State. Authorities shared that the incident, which occurred on December 7, likely happened due to freezing fog.

The Washington State Department of Transportation reported that the massive pile-up took place around 5:30 am on eastbound I-90. Patrol Trooper Collin Cumaravel shared that 18 cars and 12 semi-trucks were involved. The resulting wreckage left a section of the highway closed for nearly 12 hours.

Fortunately, the massive pile-up did not lead to any fatalities. Only three people were injured, according to Fox Weather. And they were treated for minor injuries.

A semi that was transporting thousands of apples was involved in the crash. As a result, the highway was littered with fruit.

Drivers in Kennewick, Washington, which is about 100 miles east of where the crash occurred also dealt with terrifying road conditions that day. Fox reported that state troopers responded to at least 15 separate accidents, all were also thought to have happened due to black ice that formed from the freezing fog.