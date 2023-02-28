Mothers Group Wins First Amendment Lawsuit for Exposing Lewd Books, School District to Pay 100K in Legal Fees

A Georgia school district must pay over $100,000 in legal fees for banning a special interest group from presenting complaints at school board meetings. The parent-led group, called Mama Bears, claimed the Forsyth County School Board infringed on their First Amendment rights by silencing them from school board meetings. The Institute for Free Speech represented the group and ultimately won the judgment in a settlement.

In an attempt to protest what they call the distribution of “pornographic material” in children’s libraries, Mama Bears decided to make waves by reading excerpts of the books aloud in public settings.

FCS will pay the Mama Bears nominal damages of $17.91 and their attorneys $107,500.

“Fee shifting is an important feature of our civil rights laws. Successful plaintiffs who are able to show that government officials censored them are entitled to having their attorneys’ fees paid by the wrongdoers, just like for any other form of illegal discrimination. We hope that schoolboard members and their lawyers take note,” Institute for Free Speech senior attorney Del Kolde told Fox News Digital.

The court also sided with Mama Bears’ continued readings of the books in question. As long as the books are made available in a public library, the group may read excerpts aloud in public settings in order to make their points.

The settlement is over a year in the making. Last February, Mama Bears member Alison Hair read an excerpt from Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close, a book available in her son’s middle school library. “I know that you give someone a blow job by putting your penis,” Hair began, before a member of the board cut her off.

The school district rewrote their policies after the ruling, removing the clause regarding “respectful language”

Hair attempted a similar reading the following month, and again the board cut her off. Her actions prompted the board to send her a letter, banning her from school board meetings until she complied with school board policies. The Forsyth school district claimed that Hair’s actions had violated their public participation policy at school board meetings.

By July 2022, Mama Bears’ legal team filed a lawsuit against the school district. A federal judge ruled against the participation policy and reinstated Hair’s speaking privileges.

“Our Board voted on the settlement agreement earlier this month,” FCS said in a statement. “Our insurance company handled the payment for legal fees.”

The lawsuit and aftermath highlight a growing trend of parents becoming more aware and involved in school board meetings across the country as the chasms of political divisiveness continue growing.

Education has become a hot-button issue among voters, with many parents losing faith in government-sponsored schools and opting for home schooling or private schooling, instead.