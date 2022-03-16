First COVID Funding Cuts Will Hit Americans Next Week

For weeks now, the Biden administration has been warning that funding for the current COVID-19 relief efforts is running out. Now, the first significant round of cuts to COVID-19 relief efforts is coming down the pike. Americans will see the effects of these cuts as early as next week. This comes as efforts to continue funding the programs are stalling in Congress. However, officials say, these cuts could lead to disastrous situations down the road should infection rates begin to spike at a later date. These cuts will also drastically cut into the number of COVID-19 treatment options available to the public. Including the COVID-19 vaccinations.

Quick Facts

With the available funding quickly running out, cuts to current COVID-19 programs will soon be underway.

Americans will begin to see cuts to COVID-19 response programs as early as next week.

These initial cuts will hit Americans without insurance or those who are underinsuerd the hardest.

The first round of cuts will stop COVID-19 related coverage for those without their own insurance.

The cuts will also decrease the number of COVID-19 treatments such as anti-bodies delivered to each state.

White House Notes the First Round Of COVID-19 Funding Will Hit Many Americans Within Days

Many Americans will be feeling the impact of the cuts as funding availabilities for many COVID-19 programs draw to a close. In a letter to congressional leaders earlier this week, the White House notes that the effects of the cuts will be felt almost immediately by many Americans.

And, the only way to minimize the impact of the cuts, the letter states, is to continue funding the COVID-19 relief package. However, these proposals remain in the hands of Congress after requests for additional funding have stalled.

“With cases rising abroad, scientific and medical experts have been clear that in the next couple of months we could see rising cases of COVID-19 here in the United States as well,” notes the letter to congress as per ABC News.

“Waiting to provide funding until we’re in a surge will be too late,” the letter continues. Among the members of Congress to which the letter was addressing are House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Those Who Will Be Most Immediately Affected by the Cuts Include the Uninsured

Some of the upcoming cuts to COVID-19 relief funding include the cessation of important programs. These programs are designed to allow people to submit claims for COVID-19 tests and/or treatment options. And, within two weeks, the cuts will bring an end to uninsured claims for COVID-19 vaccinations. So, those uninsured or underinsured Americans who have been covered by these programs will no longer find these options to be available.

Additionally, the anti-body treatments for COVID-19 will no longer be as widely available beginning next week. As the programs come to an end, the government will be cutting these supplies to states. These cuts could be as high as 30%. Consequently, a recent order for hundreds of thousands of monoclonal antibody treatments which are scheduled for March 25 will be canceled, say White House officials.

There may still be some hope for some funding to return before these cuts hit early next week. However, things aren’t looking very good. According to Congress, they were not aware of the seriousness of the situation; or how dire the need for funding was until it was too late. Now, members of Congress note, they need extra information before moving on with any funding plans.

“Before we would consider supporting an additional $30 billion for COVID-19 relief, Congress must receive a full accounting of how the government has already spent the first $6 trillion,” notes a group of senators in recent communication with the White House regarding the funding.