On Tuesday morning (August 16), the White House confirmed that First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19. The diagnosis followed the Biden family’s return from a vacation in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, and mere weeks after President Joe Biden was diagnosed with the virus.

Thankfully, Jill Biden’s office confirms that her symptoms are mild. She’s currently fighting the illness with a round of Paxlovid treatment.

This is a developing story…