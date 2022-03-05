Florida Sheriff’s Department Sends Hundreds of Ballistic Helmets to Ukraine

Hundreds of ballistic helmets will go to Ukraine from a Florida sheriff’s department in Sarasota. The helmets are going to the people in order to help fight Russian invaders. The Florida authorities felt compelled to help following the attacks on innocent people.

According to Fox News, there are hundreds of helmets from Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman’s Office not currently in use. This is because of the expiration date assigned to them.

However, the Department of Defense is currently requesting donations to send to the country following Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s attacks.

“As an FBI National Academy alum, I am hearing the struggles of our Ukrainian FBI National Academy graduates (police officers) as they fight for freedom in their country,” Hoffman wrote in a letter he posted on Twitter.

“We all want to do something, however small, to alleviate the death and destruction caused at the hands of Vladimir Putin,” Hoffman continued.

The action came after the sheriff witnessed videos of women and children fleeing the country. They are in fear of their lives, he wrote.

“These helmets are rotated every five years under manufacturer standards. However, they are currently being requested and graciously accepted” by the Department of Defense, according to Hoffman.

From their surplus, Hoffman rounded up 340 helmets to send overseas.

In the coming weeks, Hoffman says, the Department of Defense hopes to bring in 50,000 helmets. These will go to citizens who are on the ground fighting.

A Message from Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt A. Hoffman. pic.twitter.com/JcY9QHqGOg — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) March 3, 2022

President Joe Biden Addresses Nation Following Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

Additionally, following the Russian invasion, President Joe Biden addressed the nation. He spoke about how the United States would react to Putin’s “military operation.”

“Our forces are not, and will not, be engaged in the conflict with Russia in Ukraine.”

The President says, “Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences.”

He also added, “The US will defend every inch of NATO territory with the full force of American power … there is no doubt that the US and every NATO ally will meet our Article 5 commitments, which says an attack on one is an attack on all.”

Further, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine tweeted about the ongoing situation.

“Talked to @POTUS, @OlafScholz, @eucopresident, @AndrzejDuda, @BorisJohnson. Urge to stop Putin, war against [Ukraine]& the world immediately! Building an anti-Putin coalition. Immediate sanctions, defense & financial support to [Ukraine]! Close the airspace! The world must force [Russia] into peace.”

Additionally, several other businesses, celebrities and public figures spoke out against Putin’s actions in Russia. They are showing support for Ukraine amidst the attacks. Many companies halted imports from Russia in the wake of the invasion as well.

Many restaurants all over the country are even changing the names of Russian-named drinks. They are also donating portions of their sales to Ukrainian charities.