Florida Surgeon General Recommends That Healthy Kids Don’t Get COVID Vaccine

In an announcement today, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo said that the state will be the first in the country to suggest that healthy kids don’t get a COVID vaccine.

“The Florida Department of Health is going to be the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children,” Ladapo said.

At a Glance

The Florida surgeon general today said he does not believe healthy children should recieve the COVID vaccine.

The Sunshine State is the first to make the recomendation against vaccinating healthy children.

White House Press Sec. Jen Psaki argues that the vaccine is “the best tool” against hospitalization.

Florida Surgeon General Thinks COVID Vaccine Risks Don’t Outweigh Benefits in Healthy Children

Joseph Ladapo shared the decision after a roundtable event in West Palm Beach that Gov. Ron DeSantis called to discuss the state’s response to COVID-19.

The recommendation goes against Biden-appointed health officials who say that the Pfizer vaccine is safe for children 5 years and older.

Those officials agree that healthy children are less likely to have life-threatening COVID complications. However, they still urge parents to vaccinate their children as soon as they are eligible.

However, the doctors on today’s panel said that “The consensus of over 17,000 physicians and medical scientists are that the risk-benefit ratio for children does not justify vaccination.”

As doctor Robert Malone said, the consensus came during a January Global COVID-19 summit. During talks, specialists argued that healthy children had “negligible risk” from the virus. But the vaccine could cause “potential permanent” health risks, such as “heart, brain, reproductive and immune system damage.”

The Florida surgeon general also noted a New York study that suggested the COVID vaccine effectiveness quickly waned in children 5 to 11 years old. And that gave him more cause to think the inoculation isn’t worth the risk.

“Already the rates were low,” he continued. “So, we’re kind of scraping at the bottom of the barrel particularly with healthy kids, in terms of actually being able to quantify with any accuracy and any confidence, the infinite potential of benefit.”

The White House Argues Against Florida’s New Vaccine Reccomendation

During a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki denounced the recommendation saying that the vaccine is the “best tool against the virus and the best tool to prevent even teenagers from being hospitalized.”

Though DeSantis noted that people have a “lack of trust in the medical establishment and in the CDC and the politicization of those institutions.” And today’s roundtable discussion “crystalized” that idea.

The announcement also came after Gov. DeSantis prohibited mandating vaccines in schools. As he shared, the parents should make the decision, not the school board. And so far, the ruling has been popular. But parents still struggle to wade through mixed medical opinions.

“A lot of parents have come up to me, and they’re just like, ‘yeah, thanks for not mandating. We want to make the decision,'” DeSantis said. “But they have mixed feelings about whether they should do that even if it is their choice.”