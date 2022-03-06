Florida Wildfire Causes 600 People to Evacuate, State of Emergency

A northwestern Florida wildfire caused 600 people to evacuate on Saturday, leading local officials to issue a state of emergency.

Panama City Beach officials declared the Adkins Avenue Fire an emergency with fire damage to 1,500 acres Saturday evening. Fire officials said the fire was only 30% contained.

Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services officials said the fire affected over 600 homes. Surprisingly, they said two were destroyed and 12 were damaged.

Additionally, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office did not estimate how many homes were in harm’s way.

Northwest Florida Fire Raging Through The Night

Multiple helicopters, 200+ firefighters fight blaze

Wildfire burning thanks to 2018 Hurricane Michael destruction

Officials had little information about a second wildfire, the Bertha Swamp Road Fire

Several Agencies Responding To Fire

Bay County and others are working to contain the fire as it goes into Saturday night. Over a dozen tractor plows work to divert the wildfire while helicopters and over 200 firefighters are working in the area.

Unfortunately, the fire started Friday morning and grew during the night.

Officials told residents that Hiland Park Baptist Church set up an emergency shelter for those homeowners. Similarly, the county set up another shelter at the fairgrounds. That location was pet-friendly, but officials wanted to get a heads-up before a family dog or cat came to the site. The shelter’s number is 850-248-6090.

“Wildfires can have a traumatic effect on communities,” the Florida Forest Service said on Twitter. “Unlike hurricanes, there is little to no warning. Don’t wait for wildfire.”

Authorities don’t know how the fire started, but CBS News said it began in a Hurricane Michael-destroyed area. Specifically, the 2018 hurricane took down 72 million tons of trees that have fueled the wildfire. Also, the Florida Forest Service had warned residents this weekend about the dangers of a wildfire. Equally important, conditions were ripe with “critically low humidity” along the panhandle.

Florida wildfires are burning more than 12k acres. Our firefighters & resources from numerous fire & emergency service departments are working in unified command to help suppression efforts. Additional resources in route, including the @FLGuard. Details: https://t.co/S6XYIgcF7x pic.twitter.com/veXFNNwN8y — Florida Forest Service (@FLForestService) March 5, 2022

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee piggybacked off the Tweet, informing one person about the high humidity.

“Most locations in Bay County are reading between 77-78% humidity this evening,” the service said.

More Florida Wildfire Evacuations On The Way?

Unfortunately, the region also had another threat Saturday night. The Florida Forest Service said the Bertha Swamp Road Fire had grown to 3,000 acres on Saturday.

The Panama City News-Herald said that fire was only 10% contained and spanned about 8,000 acres by 6 p.m. Saturday. That fire started in Gulf County and began to spread in Bay County.

Consequently, the cause of the Adkins Avenue Fire is under investigation.

Brad Monroe told the newspaper that officials hoped to put out the Adkins Road Fire next week.

“We think that the weather is our worst enemy, and it may be our best friend,” Monroe said. “If we get a little rain Tuesday (and) Wednesday, that will help us tremendously.”