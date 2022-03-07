Ford Bronco Orders Shut Down Today: Here’s When

Reservations for the 2022 Ford Bronco are reportedly set to close at the end of Monday (March 7th). This is notably due to the overwhelming demand for the popular SUV.

According to Fox News, reservation holders of the 2022 Ford Bronco have until the end of the day to put in a firm order on their vehicle. However, the media outlet notes that there is no actual guarantee there will be any build slots available when they do.

Fox News further states that Ford has raised prices from $1,530 to $2,280, depending on the trim. But the company will be honoring the earlier prices for those who placed their orders prior to the price increase.

Current order holder who doesn’t have a scheduled building date yet may change their order to the Bronco Everglades. The vehicle is available starting at $54,495). Or they may upgrade their Wildtrak with the now available HOSS 3.0 suspension option for $2,515. This offers an increased capability over the standard equipment.

The cap on reservations on the Bronco comes just after Ford stopped taking retail orders for the 2022 Maverick compact pickup.

What We Know

2022 Bronco reservations will close at the end of Monday due to overwhelming demand.

Although reservations are available, there is no guarantee there will be any building slots left.

Ford raised prices last month from $1,530 to $2,280 depending on the trim of the Bronco.

Ford Broncos are currently piling up due to ongoing chip shortages.

2022 Ford Bronco Reservations to Close Amid Ongoing Chip Shortage

Meanwhile, Ford has been struggling to keep up with the production of the 2022 Bronco amid the ongoing chip shortage.

As previously reported, Many Ford Bronco buyers are now upset with how the car brand has been handling the delay in the rollout of vehicles. Most of the customers have noted they haven’t even heard from the automaker about the production of their vehicles. Although Ford has confirmed there is a hold-up with the production rollouts, the company is hoping to get the “few thousand” Broncos out to customers within the next few months.

Tom Hovil, Ford’s Dealer Council Chairman recently spoke to Auto News about the ongoing production struggles. “The approach they’ve taken to actually build vehicles and then as the chip become available to add that finishing touch is a much more efficient way. I think it will help dealers get vehicles in customers’ driveways sooner.”

Along with the chip shortage, Ford is also struggling to keep up with production due to the winter elements of Michigan. One Ford Bronco buyer recently shared their thoughts about the situation. “It’s been a pretty frustrating process. Especially without any transparency on Ford’s end. I know how brutal the winter is up there. I’m of the mindset that if my vehicle is going to get trashed by the elements, I’d like to be the one doing it.”