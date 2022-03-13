Ford Execs to Speak on Dealers’ Concerns Over EV vs. Legacy Gas-Vehicle Business

Ford Executives are set to speak on dealer concerns over separating its EV and legacy gas businesses.

According to CNBC, the business is restructuring under CEO Jim Farley. But this restructuring has caused panic amongst dealers. This is panic that needs to be smoothed over should this plan be carried out successfully.

Saturday, the National Auto Dealers Association Show in Las Vegas should attract plenty of dealers. It’ll serve as a meeting place, one where executives at Ford hope to ease concerns about the split. And the company has over 3100 retailers, so easing fears won’t be a simple task.

What to Know

The company recently announced it’ll separate its Electric Vehicle and Gas Vehicle businesses. The move worried a lot of dealers.

Soothing dealer concerns is reportedly crucial for Ford’s plan to work.

Ford has around 3100 retailers.

CEO Jim Farley sent shockwaves through Wall Street with the decision to split the businesses.

Farley hopes Ford’s EV Dealerships can offer a Better Experience than Rival Company Tesla

Spokesperson Debora Hotaling has asserted that “We work really hard to talk to our dealers and listen to them.”

CEO Jim Farley sent shockwaves through Wall Street when he announced Ford’s separation plans. He noted it’s “one of the biggest changes” in the history of the company. He also noted that certain dealers will “specialize” in certain types of vehicles.

This means some dealers may specialize in fleet vehicles. Others, meanwhile, may specialize in Ford EVs.

“We’re going to bet on the dealer franchise system,” Farley said in the announcement. “That’s a different bet than I hear from others. But we’re going to do it by asking them to specialize.”

Farley Hopes Ford Will Soon Offer a Better Experience than Tesla

This is going to cause a lot of changes for dealers. It’s something Wall Street analysts are concerned about when it comes to this new approach. Dealers who are looking to sell Ford EV’s will have to learn to really restructure their dealerships. This includes catering to online ordering and selling at non-negotiable prices that are transparent off the bat.

Analysts fear this adjustment and the lack of preparation from dealers will provide an experience less quality and consistent than that offered by EV startups and companies like Tesla.

But Farley said that once they get the dealers on their side, they can create an experience even better than that offered at Tesla.

“In the next 60 days, we’re going to be out talking to all of our dealers around the world, and developing a pithy list of standards for a new experience that’s going to be better than Tesla,” Farley asserted.