Ford F-150 Lightning Could Save You Money on Your Electric Bill: Here’s How

The Ford F-150 Lightning, the company’s first electric truck, could do far more than transport people from point A to point B. Try “bi-directional charging.”

In fact, Ford is working with an electric company to test whether the F-150 Lightning can return energy to power a home. That’s what bi-directional charging is.

Ford F-150 Lightning at a Glance

Ford and a power company are testing to see whether F-150 Lightning can do bi-directional charging.

This kind of charging would allow the truck to charge at night when electric rates are lower. Then the truck can return the charge to the home during the day and save the owner money on electric bill.

The F-150 Lightning already can serve as a backup generator when power goes out.

The truck will hit the market this spring with a base price of $40,000.

CNBC reported that Ford CEO Jim Farley and Patti Poppe, the CEO of Pacific Gas and Electric Co., announced the plans to do testing at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston. CERAWeek ends today.

Earlier in the week, Poppe announced a pilot program with General Motors that would have its electric vehicles being used as backup generators in case the power goes down.

CNBC said that Ford believes its announcement is different than GM’s because it is “the first-to-market enablement of a Ford F-150 Lightning EV and bidirectional charging system.”

Ford said its F-150 Lightning already has the ability to be a backup generator in case the power goes down. The automaker calls it “Intelligent Backup Power.”

Bidirectional charging is different. It involves an electric vehicle’s ability to return energy to a home. The EV can receive its power from a home or power grid at night, when power rates are lower. Then, during the day, it can return the power back to the home during peak hours. The selling point for this? Customers can save money on their electric bill. Plus, there will be less strain on the power grid.

The 2022 F-150 Lightning is due this spring. The starting price for the truck, before taxes, fees and added features, is $40,000. Ford says 200,000 people already have made a reservation to buy the F-150 Lightning.

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

The truck has a driving range of about 300 miles and can tow up to 10,000 pounds. President Joe Biden test drove a prototype of the truck last May at a plant in Michigan. “This sucker’s quick,” Biden told reporters, adding that it went from zero to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds.

It made sense for Ford to sell an EV version of the F-150. After all, the truck is the top-selling new and used vehicle in the country. An ISeeCar study found that the Ford F-150 owned a 3 percent share of last year’s new car sales. It represented 3.6 percent of used cars sold. Chevy Silverado was second to the F-150 used vehicle sales with 2.6 percent. The Ram 1500 was second in new vehicle sales with 2.3 percent.

Meanwhile, Consumer Reports named the Ford Mustang Mach-E as the top electric vehicle on the market for 2022. It ranked ahead of the Tesla 3, which was Consumer Reports’ top EV the past two years.