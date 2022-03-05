Ford, GM Stocks Plummeted This Week: What Does This Mean for Tesla?

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on populations around the world. However, global crises have only worsened within the last month. War rages on between Ukraine and Russia, gas prices continue to soar, and inflation has absolutely skyrocketed. Now, in the latest global detriment, the international stock market saw itself in the red on Friday. Industries across the board sustained a hit. Although, car stocks plummeted dramatically, Ford and GM enduring the brunt of the burden, leaving a potential in for Tesla stocks.

At a Glance:

The global stock market plummeted Friday.

Car stocks sustained the worst of the burden.

Ford and GM suffered increased losses while Tesla sees another potential score.

Investors should not buy into GM at the moment.

Tesla’s Gigafactory Could Deal a Blow to Fellow Automakers

The European conflict continues to dominate global headlines. Simultaneously, gas prices here in the U.S. continue to soar. As a result, the demand for electric vehicles is sure to increase. That said, now marks an opportune moment for American electric vehicle maker, Tesla, to expand its global reach.

When the stock market plummeted on Friday, Ford stocks saw a decrease of 4.2% while GM suffered a steeper loss at 5.6%. And despite the fall in stocks, The Motley Fool reports this isn’t necessarily what will deal the worst blow to the American automakers.

Tesla Receives Conditional Approval for European Expansion

Instead, the outlet highlighted Tesla’s German expansion, conditionally approved by the nation’s state of Brandenburg. As per the outlet, Tesla’s founder, Elon Musk, plans to fortify the company’s growth and success with the construction of a $5.5 billion car gigafactory in Berlin. And while the approval remains conditional, Tesla plans to utilize the potential gigafactory in order “to vanquish European market leader Volkswagen.”

And while those efforts seem lofty, the construction of the massive factory will nevertheless see Tesla’s output increase drastically. Once given the official seal of approval, the Berlin gigafactory would aid the American automaker in outputting 500,000 more vehicles per year. As a result, Telsa’s production would outrank that of veteran automakers including Ford and GM.

Investory Should Avoid GM Stocks

The fact that Ford and GM stocks suffered on Friday may be incentive enough for investors to think twice before committing to either of the American automakers. However, The Motley Fool spotlighted one automaker, in particular, to avoid right now and that’s none other than GM.

In its analysis of the current auto stock situation, the outlet provided a list of the 10 best stocks to invest in right now, and, to no one’s surprise, GM was not privy to that list.

During its discussion of the current auto stock trade, The Motley Fool shared information regarding its professional analytics team. And over the course of nearly two decades, the outlet pointed out that their advisors have beaten the stock market more than four times.

That said, they believe there are 10 better opportunities for investors that don’t include GM.